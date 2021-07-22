China Says 'Shocked’ By WHO Plan For Covid Origin Study, Calls Lab Leak Theory ‘A Rumour’

China has said that it was shocked by the the World Health Organisation's plan for Covid origin study and called the lab leak theory a rumour.
A senior Chinese health official said Thursday he was shocked by the WHO’s plan for the second phase of a Covid-19 origins study.
National Health Commission Vice Minister Zeng Yixin dismissed the lab leak theory as a rumor running counter to common sense.
The head of the WHO acknowledged last week that it was premature to rule out a potential link between the pandemic and a leak of the coronavirus from a Chinese lab.
Zeng called the theory a rumor that goes against science.
(AP inputs)
