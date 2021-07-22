July 22, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  International  »  China Says 'Shocked’ By WHO Plan For Covid Origin Study, Calls Lab Leak Theory ‘A Rumour’

China Says 'Shocked’ By WHO Plan For Covid Origin Study, Calls Lab Leak Theory ‘A Rumour’

China said lab leak theory is a rumor that goes against science.

Outlook Web Bureau 22 July 2021, Last Updated at 12:20 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
China Says 'Shocked’ By WHO Plan For Covid Origin Study, Calls Lab Leak Theory ‘A Rumour’
The WHO acknowledged last week that it was premature to rule out a potential link between the pandemic and a leak of the coronavirus from a Chinese lab.
Representational Image
China Says 'Shocked’ By WHO Plan For Covid Origin Study, Calls Lab Leak Theory ‘A Rumour’
outlookindia.com
2021-07-22T12:20:22+05:30

China has said that it was shocked by the the World Health Organisation's plan for Covid origin study and called the lab leak theory a rumour.

 A senior Chinese health official said Thursday he was shocked by the WHO’s plan for the second phase of a Covid-19 origins study.

National Health Commission Vice Minister Zeng Yixin dismissed the lab leak theory as a rumor running counter to common sense.

The head of the WHO acknowledged last week that it was premature to rule out a potential link between the pandemic and a leak of the coronavirus from a Chinese lab.

Zeng called the theory a rumor that goes against science.

(AP inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Man Who Hates Women Planned Shooting At Sorority: US Authorities

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau China World Health Org­anisation (WHO) Coronavirus COVID-19 COVID Investigation Novel Coronavirus Outbreak Chinese Lab Leak International

More from World

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos