Advertisement
Friday, Oct 15, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

British Queen Shows Discontent With Sluggish Endeavours To Mitigate Climate Crisis

The queen is due to welcome leaders from around the world to COP26, a United Nations climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland, at the end of the month.

British Queen Shows Discontent With Sluggish Endeavours To Mitigate Climate Crisis
Queen Elizabeth II | AP

Trending

British Queen Shows Discontent With Sluggish Endeavours To Mitigate Climate Crisis
outlookindia.com
2021-10-15T14:11:23+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 15 Oct 2021, Updated: 15 Oct 2021 2:11 pm

Queen Elizabeth II has appeared to criticise the global lack of action on climate change in comments caught on microphone.

The 95-year-old British monarch was filmed on a phone as she visited Cardiff to open the Welsh parliament on Thursday.

At one point, speaking to her daughter-in-law Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and parliament presiding officer Elin Jones, she said “I've been hearing all about COP … I still don't know who's coming.”

On the recording, parts of which are inaudible, the queen also appears to say it is “irritating” when “they talk, but they don't do.”

The queen is due to welcome leaders from around the world to COP26, a United Nations climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland, at the end of the month. Several heads of state or government, including China's Xi Jinping, have not said whether they will attend.

From the Magazine

This Election Season In UP, Lakhimpur Kheri Is The New Political Battlefield

The Negotiator: Rakesh Tikait Is The Glue Holding Farmers’ Agitation Together

Kashmir Minority Killings A Throwback To The Terrifying 90s

Feat Of Clay: Bengal’s Idol-makers Are Pushing Boundaries Of Creativity This Durga Puja Season

India's Sporting Revolution And Why Haryana, Odisha Are Model States

A government minister, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, said the queen's comments had not been intended for broadcast.

“I think comments made in private should stay private, but we all share the desire to see progress made and we know there will be hundreds of leaders coming to Glasgow for COP,” he told Sky News.

In Britain's constitutional monarchy the queen is meant to be above politics, and she rarely expresses opinions in public.

Her son and heir, Prince Charles, though, has long been outspoken on environmental issues. And Charles' son Prince William has also taken up the cause, backing the Earthshot Prize for environmental innovation that will be awarded on Sunday.

In an interview with the BBC broadcast Thursday, William criticised space tourism, saying the world's greatest minds should focus on fixing the Earth instead.

His comments were aired a day after the 90-year-old “Star Trek” actor William Shatner became the oldest person to fly to space, in a rocket funded by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. 

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Queen Elizabeth II London Climate Change COP-26 The United Nations International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from World

Explosion Rocks Mosque In Afghanistan During Friday Congregation Prayers

Explosion Rocks Mosque In Afghanistan During Friday Congregation Prayers

India Wary As China Signs Pact With Bhutan To Resolve Border Dispute

India Re-Elected To UN Human Rights Council With Overwhelming Majority

Bangladesh: Four Dead As Goons Attack Hindu Temples During Puja; PM Hasina Says Attackers Won't Be Spared

Facebook's New Harassment Policy To Bar Content Degrading or Sexualising Celebrities

US-China Conflict Intensifies As China's Tensions With Taiwan Raise

Pak Govt. In Process To Appoint New ISI Chief: Information Minister

Provide Information About “Full Self-Driving” Software: US Authorities To Tesla

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Painting Kashmir’s History: Project Vitasta

Painting Kashmir’s History: Project Vitasta

In The Eye Of The Storm: Up Close With The People Of Lakhimpur Kheri

In The Eye Of The Storm: Up Close With The People Of Lakhimpur Kheri

Kolkata Knight Riders Survive Delhi Capitals Scare, Squeeze Into IPL Final

Kolkata Knight Riders Survive Delhi Capitals Scare, Squeeze Into IPL Final

Life On Water: A Colombia Town With Houses On Stilts

Life On Water: A Colombia Town With Houses On Stilts

Advertisement

More from World

Chinese Official Says Military Drills, Flights Were Needed To Defend Taiwan

Chinese Official Says Military Drills, Flights Were Needed To Defend Taiwan

US To Open Its Border For Fully Covid-19 Vaccinated Travelers From November

US To Open Its Border For Fully Covid-19 Vaccinated Travelers From November

Iran Claims Arrest Of 10 Spies Working For Foreign Intelligence Agencies

Iran Claims Arrest Of 10 Spies Working For Foreign Intelligence Agencies

Environment Agency Warns England Of ‘Climate Change’ Consequences

Environment Agency Warns England Of ‘Climate Change’ Consequences

Read More from Outlook

Lakhimpur Kheri Has Created New Fault Lines On Uttar Pradesh’s Political Turf

Lakhimpur Kheri Has Created New Fault Lines On Uttar Pradesh’s Political Turf

Bhavna Vij-Aurora / The Lakhimpur Kheri incident may not dent the BJP’s electoral prospects in UP too much, it will make a difference in terms of perception.

Deal Or No Deal

Deal Or No Deal

Sneha Kanchan / Increasingly, brands are collaborating with social media influencers for promotions and marketing. But, not all such tie-ups are dealmakers.

IPL 2021 Final: Meet CSK's X-Factor - Shardul Thakur

IPL 2021 Final: Meet CSK's X-Factor - Shardul Thakur

Koushik Paul / Chennai Super Kings have found a dependable bowling all-rounder in Shardul Thakur. The Mumbai man will have a big role to play in the IPL 2021 final vs KKR.

Lakhimpur Violence: A Young Girl Lost Her Doting Father When Her Marriage Was On The Cards

Lakhimpur Violence: A Young Girl Lost Her Doting Father When Her Marriage Was On The Cards

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Nachhatar Singh’s daughter and sons deplore their farmer father’s death during the October 3 incident.

Advertisement