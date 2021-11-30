Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 30, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Aung San Suu Kyi Can Face Life Imprisonment After December 6 Verdict

Sources report the first ruling in the trial of the ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi has been put back by a week. She could spend the rest of her life in prison if convicted of charges including incitement and corruption.

Aung San Suu Kyi Can Face Life Imprisonment After December 6 Verdict
Myanmar President Aung Sang Suu Kyi, who was ousted in a military coup | AP

Trending

Aung San Suu Kyi Can Face Life Imprisonment After December 6 Verdict
outlookindia.com
2021-11-30T20:56:36+05:30
Deutsche Welle
Deutsche Welle

Deutsche Welle

More stories from Deutsche Welle
View All

Published: 30 Nov 2021, Updated: 30 Nov 2021 8:56 pm

A court in Myanmar deferred an initial verdict in the trial of deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi to December 6 on Tuesday. The charges against her include incitement against the ruling military and breaking Covid-19 protocols.

It will be the first ruling since her ousting and arrest following a military coup on February 1.

The former Nobel laureate also faces several other charges that could see her spend the rest of her life in prison if convicted.

Related Stories

Hate Speech Still Rampant On Facebook In Myanmar

Myanmar Military Subjecting Locals To Systematic Torture, Reports Say

Myanmar: Crisis On Top Of Crisis On Top Of Yet Another Crisis, Says UN Top Humanitarian Official

What are the charges against Suu Kyi?
Days after the coup Suu Kyi was charged with possessing unlicensed walkie-talkies and violating coronavirus restrictions during the 2020 elections.

Since then, the military junta has added a number of other charges, including violating the colonial-era Official Secrets Act and electoral fraud. She is also accused of having accepted illegal payments of gold and $600,000 (€493,000) in cash.

From the Magazine

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Farm Law Repeal Has Given New Life To Idea Of Protest In India

An ‘Untouchable’ Story: My Life As A Protest

Wonder Women Leading Indians’ Battle

How JP Movement Shaped Bihar And India’s Politics

In recent weeks, other high-ranking members of Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) have been indicted with various charges. A former chief minister, Than Naing, was sentenced to 75 years earlier this month, and Suu Kyi aide U Win Htein received a 20-year sentence. Former president Win Myint, ousted along with Suu Kyi, is also facing charges.

The United States and experts from the United Nations have condemned the indictments and demanded the defendants' release.

Who is Aung San Suu Kyi?
Suu Kyi led the NLD to victory in the 2015 general election, the first democratic vote in Myanmar in 25 years.

Between 1989 and 2012, she spent a total of 15 years under house arrest. While confined to her family's colonial-era mansion in Yangon, Suu Kyi would appear to thousands gathered on the other side of her garden fence.

She was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1991 in recognition of her struggle for democracy.

What is the current situation in Myanmar?
Myanmar's junta has been grappling with protests, strikes and armed resistance by militias since the overthrow of the Suu Kyi government. According to a local monitoring group, more than 1,200 people have been killed and over 10,000 arrested in a crackdown on dissent.

Tags

Deutsche Welle Aung San Suu Kyi Myanmar Myanmar political crisis International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from World

Covid-19 Africa News: Active Cases Reach 86 Lakhs As Omicron Variant Fuels Fire

Covid-19 Africa News: Active Cases Reach 86 Lakhs As Omicron Variant Fuels Fire

Myanmar Court Postpones Verdict For Ousted Leader Aung San Suu Kyi

Vienna Nuclear Talks: Iran Makes Maximalist Demands

Heart Disease Risk From Saturated Fats May Depend On What Foods They Come From

Omicron: Overall Global Risk 'Very High', Warns WHO

India Reaches Out To African Nations Affected By Omicron Variant Of Covid-19

Omicron: WHO Warns World Should Be Wide Awake

Vaccine Equity, Racism And Calls For Clarity: How Twitter Reacted To Omicron

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Omicron: World Shuts Doors As South Africa Reels Under Covid-19 Impact

Omicron: World Shuts Doors As South Africa Reels Under Covid-19 Impact

Lionel Messi And Alexia Putellas Win Ballon d'Or 2021 Awards

Lionel Messi And Alexia Putellas Win Ballon d'Or 2021 Awards

Storm Arwen Leaves UK Freezing In The Dark Under Blanket Of Snow

Storm Arwen Leaves UK Freezing In The Dark Under Blanket Of Snow

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from World

Omicron: Low Vaccine Coverage Behind New Covid-19 Strain? Here's What We Know

Omicron: Low Vaccine Coverage Behind New Covid-19 Strain? Here's What We Know

Japan Bans Entry Of All Foreign Travelers Amid Omicron Covid-19 Scare

Japan Bans Entry Of All Foreign Travelers Amid Omicron Covid-19 Scare

Omicron In India: WHO 'Not Clear' If New Covid-19 Strain Is More Transmissible

Omicron In India: WHO 'Not Clear' If New Covid-19 Strain Is More Transmissible

Omicron Virus: What We Know And Don't Know About The New Covid-19 Variant So Far

Omicron Virus: What We Know And Don't Know About The New Covid-19 Variant So Far

Read More from Outlook

How Parag Agrawal Obsessively Focused On Controlling Hate Speech As Twitter CTO

How Parag Agrawal Obsessively Focused On Controlling Hate Speech As Twitter CTO

Neeraj Thakur / After taking over as CTO of Twitter, Parag Agrawal’s main focus was on using AI and ML to identify hate speech and bots that were used to spread misinformation through the microblogging site.

'Omicron Virus' Or 'South Africa Variant'? Here's What Not To Call New Covid-19 Strain

'Omicron Virus' Or 'South Africa Variant'? Here's What Not To Call New Covid-19 Strain

Outlook Web Desk / The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has led to several discussions on WHO's method of naming virus variants on Greek alphabets. But terms like 'South Africa virus' have remained in use.

IPL 2022 Retention: Who Stays And Who Goes - Complete Team Lists

IPL 2022 Retention: Who Stays And Who Goes - Complete Team Lists

Jayanta Oinam / IPL Retention list was replete with full of expected names but there were some big omissions too. The mega auction will have a massive pool of stars that teams can now choose from.

Kashmir: Why Is BJP Predicting Doomsday For J&K 2 Years After Article 370 Abrogation

Kashmir: Why Is BJP Predicting Doomsday For J&K 2 Years After Article 370 Abrogation

Naseer Ganai / The statement, issued by senior BJP leader of J&K Ashwani Kumar Chrungoo, raises concern for minorities living in Kashmir Valley.

Advertisement