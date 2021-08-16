Watch: Mayhem at Kabul Airport: 5 Killed As Panic Reigns

At least five people were killed in Kabul airport on Monday as hundreds of people stormed into the area to board planes leaving the Afghan capital, news agency Reuters reported citing eyewitnesses.

Watch: Thousands of Afghans came running to the tarmac in Kabul airport in hope of flying out of the war-torn country#Afghanistan #AfghanistanBurning pic.twitter.com/VctHL6SLOV — Eshita Bhargava (@eshita_bhargava) August 16, 2021

One of the eyewitnesses told the news agency that they have seen the bodies of five deceased people being taken in a vehicle. It is not clear whether they died in a firing or in a stampede.

As per reports, there were reports of sporadic gunfire at the airport. TheUS troops did fire in the air in an attempt to disperse the crowd. Several large cargo aircraft of the US Air Force are still parked at Kabul airport.

Afghanistan has plunged into crisis as the Taliban insurgents moved towards the capital city Kabul at lightning speed following the US troops pull out. On Sunday, the Taliban entered Kabul and hours later they captured the abandoned presidential palace. President Ashraf Ghani has already left the country, sparking outrage within and outside the country.

