August 16, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  International  »  Watch: Mayhem at Kabul Airport: 5 Killed As Panic Reigns
Afghanistan Crisis

Watch: Mayhem at Kabul Airport: 5 Killed As Panic Reigns

Thousands of Afghans crowded onto the tarmac in the hope of catching a flight out of the country after the Taliban takeover of the country.

Outlook Web Bureau 16 August 2021, Last Updated at 1:53 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Watch: Mayhem at Kabul Airport: 5 Killed As Panic Reigns
It is not clear whether they died in a firing or in a stampede.
AP
Watch: Mayhem at Kabul Airport: 5 Killed As Panic Reigns
outlookindia.com
2021-08-16T13:53:18+05:30
Also read

At least five people were killed in Kabul airport on Monday as hundreds of people stormed into the area to board planes leaving the Afghan capital, news agency Reuters reported citing eyewitnesses.

One of the eyewitnesses told the news agency that they have seen the bodies of five deceased people being taken in a vehicle. It is not clear whether they died in a firing or in a stampede.

As per reports, there were reports of sporadic gunfire at the airport. TheUS troops did fire in the air in an attempt to disperse the crowd. Several large cargo aircraft of the US Air Force are still parked at Kabul airport.

Afghanistan has plunged into crisis as the Taliban insurgents moved towards the capital city Kabul at lightning speed following the US troops pull out. On Sunday, the Taliban entered Kabul and hours later they captured the abandoned presidential palace. President Ashraf Ghani has already left the country, sparking outrage within and outside the country.

More details awaited

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Afghanistan Crisis: Kabul Airspace Closed, Flights Stalled, Says Air India

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Kabul Taliban Afghan Afghanistan International

More from World

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos