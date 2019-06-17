The very underrated Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan demolished the famed West Indies pace attack with a brilliant century during their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 group match at County Ground, Taunton on Monday.

Chasing a tall target of 322 runs, Bangladesh got off to a good start with openers Tamim Iqbal and Soumya Sarkar posting a 52-run opening stand inside the ninth over. Then, Shakib arrived. And they won by seven wickets with 51 balls remaining.

The top-ranked all-rounder did lose a couple of partners in Iqbal and experienced Mushfiqur Rahim, but he continued to play exhilarating shots against a bowling attack which has the likes of Sheldon Cottrell, Jason Holder, Andre Russell, etc.

He now has scores of 75, 64, 121, 124 not out in the tournament. The 32-year-old reached his second successive hundred with a four off the last ball of the 34th over as Bangladesh inched closer to a big win. He took just 85 balls.

Earlier, he took two wickets during West Indies' innings, those of Evin Lewis and Nicholas Pooran -- each time, breaking a burgeoning stand.

In the process, he created a host of records, including century and two wickets in a match for the fifth time (which is joint-most with Chris Gayle), 50+ score and two wickets for the 23rd time (joint-most with Jacques Kallis), 50+ score and wicket for sixth time in a World Cup match (joint-most with Tillakaratne Dilshan).

And fans can hold themselves back. Here are some reactions.

Brilliant century, full of sumptuous shots, from Shakib. Very very watchable. Bangladesh on the highway to an easy win — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 17, 2019

First 300+ chase comes up against the furious pace attack of Windies. Take a bow Shakib ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ#BANvWI #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/6Sha51Z9nw — à¤¬à¤ÂÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂÂà¤¦ à¤ÂÂÂÂà¤¤à¥ÂÂÂÂà¤®à¤¾ (@BackchodAATMA) June 17, 2019

LOOK AT SHAKIB AL HASAN! Bangladesh bringing this cup alive! — Vikramjit Singh (@Vikramjit_S) June 17, 2019

This performance by Bangladesh is simply stunning... Shakib is a world class player... He cud walk into any side.. absolutely any .. brilliant.. #BANvWI #WIvBAN #CWC19 — Virinder Villkhoo (@filmantic) June 17, 2019

Pakistani batsmen must learn from Bangladeshi batsmen how to build an innings and chase 300 plus runs. Shakib on current form is the MVP of #CWC19 https://t.co/BeEbb4OrTy — Waqar (@mwaqarh) June 17, 2019

What an outstanding and consistent cricketer #Shakib has been over the years. He becomes the quickest to 6000 runs & 200 wickets in ODIs.#WIvBAN #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/c7LRlrUjgV — mzzza hassoo (@maaz_ha55an) June 17, 2019

Finch, Kohli, Warner, Rohit, Williamson, Root, Smith, Roy, Buttler all playing at the World Cup, but it's the brilliant Shakib Al Hasan who is the leading runscorer in the tournament #CWC19 — ðÂÂÂLovely doctorðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂ¡ (@khandanidoctor) June 17, 2019

This has been one heck of a knock from Shakib. Will inspire lots of kids from Bangladesh. Played, @Sah75official!#WIvBAN — DIVYANSHU (@MSDivyanshu) June 17, 2019

Despite his brilliant numbers and ability to win matches single-handedly, Shakib remains one of the most underrated stars of world cricket.

Shakib made his international debut in an ODI match against Zimbabwe at Harare in 2006.