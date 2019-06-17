﻿
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: What To Expect This Week

With over half their matches played and only three points to their name, South Africa can ill-afford any slip-ups in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, while India will look to pick another win

Omnisport 17 June 2019
India will look to pick up another easy win when they meet Afghanistan.
South Africa may have to win all of their remaining group-stage matches to earn a place in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 semi-finals and Faf du Plessis' side faces two tricky challenges this week.

The Proteas lost their first three games at this tournament, belatedly getting a point on the board with a washout against West Indies before picking up their first win thanks to a comfortable triumph over Afghanistan last week.

But things certainly do not get any easier for South Africa over the coming seven days, as they take on an unbeaten New Zealand and a mercurial Pakistan, who desperately need a win themselves following Sunday's resounding defeat to fierce rivals India.

Virat Kohli's side looks the strongest all-round outfit in the competition and they should pick up another victory against Afghanistan, who also face hosts England in a tough week for the only team yet to claim a point.

FIXTURES

Monday 17 June:  West Indies v Bangladesh (Taunton), 3:00 PM IST
Tuesday 18 June:  England v Afghanistan (Old Trafford), 3:00 PM IST
Wednesday 19 June:  New Zealand v South Africa (Edgbaston), 3:00 PM IST
Thursday 20 June:  Australia v Bangladesh (Trent Bridge), 3:00 PM IST
Friday 21 June:  England v Sri Lanka (Headingley), 3:00 PM IST
Saturday 22 June:  India v Afghanistan (Rose Bowl), 3:00 PM IST; West Indies vs New Zealand (Old Trafford), 6:00 PM IST
Sunday 23 June:  Pakistan v South Africa (Lord's),3:00 PM IST

THE WEEK'S BIG GAME

With over half their matches played and only three points to their name, South Africa can ill-afford any slip-ups. Their first assignment of the week comes against the Black Caps on Wednesday, in a repeat of the thrilling semi-final from four years ago that saw New Zealand squeeze through. If the Proteas can dish out a first defeat of the tournament to Kane Williamson's side, they will go into Sunday's clash against an erratic Pakistan with renewed hope of securing a top-four finish.

STANDINGS

1. Australia - 8pts from 5 games, Net Run Rate +0.812
2. New Zealand - 7pts from 4 games, NRR +2.163
3. India - 7pts from 4 games, NRR +1.029
4. England - 6pts from 4 games, NRR +1.557
5. Sri Lanka - 4pts from 5 games, NRR -1.778
6. West Indies - 3pts from 4 games, NRR +0.666
7. South Africa - 3pts from 5 games, NRR -0.208
8. Bangladesh - 3pts from 4 games, NRR -0.714
9. Pakistan - 3pts from 5 games, NRR -1.933
10. Afghanistan - 0pts from 4 games, NRR -1.638

LEADING RUN-SCORERS

1: Aaron Finch (Aus) - 343
2: Rohit Sharma (Ind) - 319
3: David Warner (Aus) - 281

LEADING WICKET-TAKERS

=1: Mohammad Amir (Pak), Mitchell Starc (Aus) - 13
2: Pat Cummins (Aus) - 11

Omnisport Virat Kohli Faf du Plessis Aaron Finch Rohit Sharma David Warner Mohammad Amir Mitchell Starc Pat Cummins England Cricket World Cup 2019 ICC World Cup ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Cricket Indian Cricket Team

or just type initial letters