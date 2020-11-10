WhatsApp Rolls Out Shopping Button. Here's What It Does

Messaging app WhatsApp has unveiled a new shopping icon on its business app. The new function on WhatsApp Business will allow users to browse through business' catalogues and directly message them to enquire or purchase products. The option, visible as a storefront icon, will help people to discover products more easily and boost sales of shops, the company said.

“This will make it easier for businesses to have their products discovered which can help increase sales. The new shopping button is available now across the world and will replace the voice call button. To find the voice call button, simply tap on the call button to select either a voice or video call,” the company said in a statement.

“And we want to make the shopping experience even better — especially as we get ready for a holiday shopping season unlike any other when people will need helpful ways to make purchases remotely and businesses want digital tools to close sales,” it added.

The icon will replace the voice call option on the top right of the chat screen. It will be displayed alongside a business' name, allowing users to tap on it and curse through the product catalogue available. Each product will have a name, description, and price displayed against it.

Before this, people had to tap a business outfit's profile to see if they had product or a catalogue on display. The new icon, placed on the right side of the name, will immediately show if they can browse through a catalogue or check availability of products.

Users can directly message the business to enquire about a certain product or place their orders. The shopping button, which was rolled out in phases, is now live for all users globally.

“Today, more than 175M people message a WhatsApp Business account every day, and more than 40M people view a business’ catalog each month – including more than 3M in India,” WhatsApp said in a release.

The function is slated to increase ease and efficiency for small and medium-sized businesses. They can start their ventures, sell products, update catalogues, and directly engage with customers. WhatsApp will levy some basic charges on its business customers for its services.

WhatsApp Business is picking up steam to engage with customers as well as owners. The company announced that it has been working for the last two years to help businesses of all scale and sizes to manage their customer relations and increase outreach.

Users can still make voice calls on WhatsApp by choosing the voice call option when they click on the call icon.

The development comes after the company announced recently how it was working for the last two years to help businesses of all sizes manage their chats and increasing investments on expanding the reach.

