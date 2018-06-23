The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
23 June 2018 Last Updated at 8:31 am International

Weeks After Historic Trump-Kim Meet, US 'Indefinitely' Suspends Select Exercises With SKorea

The announcement has been made in accordance with the US President Donald Trump's decision to stop its joint military exercises with South Korea.
Outlook Web Bureau
Weeks After Historic Trump-Kim Meet, US 'Indefinitely' Suspends Select Exercises With SKorea
File Photo
Weeks After Historic Trump-Kim Meet, US 'Indefinitely' Suspends Select Exercises With SKorea
outlookindia.com
2018-06-23T08:32:56+0530

US defence Secretary James Mattis has announced to have "indefinitely suspended" select exercises with South Korea to support diplomatic negotiations with North Korea, according to the Pentagon.

The announcement has been made in accordance with the US President Donald Trump's decision to stop its joint military exercises with South Korea.

Trump's decision, after a historic summit with Kim Jong-un in Singapore on June 12, was hailed by North Korea.

Advertisement opens in new window

On Friday, Mattis met with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Joe Dunford, and Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs Ambassador John Bolton to discuss efforts to implement the results of the Singapore Summit between Trump and Kim.

"To support implementing the outcomes of the Singapore Summit, and in coordination with our Republic of Korea ally, Secretary Mattis has indefinitely suspended select exercises," Pentagon's chief Spokesperson Dana White said.

This includes suspending 'Freedom Guardian' along with two Korean marine exchange programme training exercises scheduled to take place in the next three months.

In support of upcoming diplomatic negotiations led by Pompeo, additional decisions will depend upon North Korea continuing to have productive negotiations in good faith, White said.

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Donald Trump Kim Jong-Un South Korea North Korea USA Diplomacy & Foreign Policy North Korea–United States International Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Use Of Aadhaar Data For Investigating Crime Not Allowed Under Law: UIDAI
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters