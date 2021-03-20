March 20, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Web Exclusive  »  TMC Supporters In Nandigram Are Those Who Celebrate Pakistan's Cricket Victory: BJP's Suvendu Adhikari
Web Exclusive

TMC Supporters In Nandigram Are Those Who Celebrate Pakistan's Cricket Victory: BJP's Suvendu Adhikari

Suvendu Adhikari has repeatedly cited Nandigram's demography to explain Mamata Banerjee's choice of seat.

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya 20 March 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
TMC Supporters In Nandigram Are Those Who Celebrate Pakistan's Cricket Victory: BJP's Suvendu Adhikari
Suvendu Adhikari
Twitter
TMC Supporters In Nandigram Are Those Who Celebrate Pakistan's Cricket Victory: BJP's Suvendu Adhikari
outlookindia.com
2021-03-20T17:36:11+05:30

Former MLA from Nandigram and the BJP’s contender against West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday alleged that only those who celebrate Pakistan cricket team's victory supported the Trinamool Congress in Nandigram. 

Nandigram, site of an anti-displacement movement during 2007-08, had turned into the state's most high-profile Assembly constituency after Mamata Banerjee announced in January that she would contest from Nandigram this time. The constituency had played an instrumental role behind her ascent to power in 2011. 

"Those who celebrate Pakistan's victory with crackers are creating trouble in Nandigram. Only they are with the TMC here. None else here is with the TMC," Adhikari said on Friday. 

Since then, Adhikari has repeatedly cited Nandigram's demography to explain Mamata Banerjee's choice of seat. "She is coming (to contest from) here depending on 62,000 votes," Adhikari said in an obvious reference to the area's Muslim population. 

The BJP's state unit president Dilip Ghosh had...

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Pollution, Smoking And ‘Long Covid’...A Blow-by-Blow Account Of Drama That Could Play Out Inside Your Body

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya Suvendu Adhikari Dilip Ghosh Mamata Banerjee Nandigram Trinamool Congress (TMC) West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 BJP Web Exclusive

More from Web Exclusive

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos