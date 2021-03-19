March 19, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Web Exclusive  »  Pollution, Smoking And ‘Long Covid’...A Blow-by-Blow Account Of Drama That Could Play Out Inside Your Body
Web Exclusive

Pollution, Smoking And ‘Long Covid’...A Blow-by-Blow Account Of Drama That Could Play Out Inside Your Body

You know by now that the coronavirus doesn’t merely attack your lungs. But how does the presence of a whole axis of co-morbidities amplify the dangers? Here’s the science.

Anirban Mitra 19 March 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Pollution, Smoking And ‘Long Covid’...A Blow-by-Blow Account Of Drama That Could Play Out Inside Your Body
CT scan of a young male patient showing Ground Glass Opacity (GGO), a common pattern in many COVID-19 infections. The patient had fever for 10 days with progressive coughing and shortening of breath
Pollution, Smoking And ‘Long Covid’...A Blow-by-Blow Account Of Drama That Could Play Out Inside Your Body
outlookindia.com
2021-03-19T17:00:42+05:30

On February 23, 2021, Dr Francis Collins, director of the National Institute of Health (NIH) of the USA, announced that a major study was being launched “to identify the causes and ultimately the means of prevention and treatment of individuals who have been sickened by Covid-19, but don’t recover fully over a period of a few weeks”. He elaborated that “large numbers of patients ...continue to experience a constellation of symptoms....often referred to as ‘Long Covid’, [that] can persist for months and can range from mild to incapacitating”. Coming at a time when several variants of the original pathogen are spreading, and a new surge of cases indicates that India is heading straight for a ‘second wave’, the sombre words of the scientist reflect the grim nature of the long struggle ahead. Of course, while fresh science will continue to illuminate our battle, studies over the last year have already provided some...

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Why Is Leh Asking For Sikkim-Type Legislature For Ladakh?

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Anirban Mitra COVID-19 Air Pollution Good health Novel Coronavirus Outbreak Smoking, Tobacco etc Web Exclusive

More from Web Exclusive

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos