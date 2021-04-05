What Happened In Xinjiang is Happening In Tibet: PM In Exile Lobsang Sangay

Lobsang Sangay, Prime Minister of the Tibetan Government in Exile, weighs in on the Chinese government’s policies in Xinjiang and Tibet, Xi Jinping’s brand of imperialism, the Joe Biden administration’s China policy and much more in an interview with Nadir Ali Wani. Excerpts:

Q) Similarities of Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) oppressions in Tibet and in Xinjiang.

In both Tibet and Xinjiang, there’s a systematic attack on the locals’ identity, which targets their language, religion and culture. The "Patriotic Education Campaign" that was unleashed on the Tibetans especially the Tibetan monks and nuns decades ago, and which continues today is similar to the "religious and political education campaign" being conducted in Xinjiang. As you might know, the current party secretary of Xinjiang previously held the same position in the so-called Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR). During that period the number of security checkpoints and the police force deployed there, was exponentially increased...

