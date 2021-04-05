April 05, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Web Exclusive  » Interviews  »  What Happened In Xinjiang is Happening In Tibet: PM In Exile Lobsang Sangay
Web Exclusive

What Happened In Xinjiang is Happening In Tibet: PM In Exile Lobsang Sangay

'In both Tibet and Xinjiang, there’s a systematic attack on the locals’ identity, which targets their language, religion and culture.'

Nadir Ali Wani INTERVIEWS Lobsang Sangay 05 April 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
What Happened In Xinjiang is Happening In Tibet: PM In Exile Lobsang Sangay
Lobsang Sangay
PTI File Photo
What Happened In Xinjiang is Happening In Tibet: PM In Exile Lobsang Sangay
outlookindia.com
2021-04-05T17:51:34+05:30

Lobsang Sangay, Prime Minister of the Tibetan Government in Exile, weighs in on the Chinese government’s policies in Xinjiang and Tibet, Xi Jinping’s brand of imperialism, the Joe Biden administration’s China policy and much more in an interview with Nadir Ali Wani. Excerpts:

Q) Similarities of Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) oppressions in Tibet and in Xinjiang.

In both Tibet and Xinjiang, there’s a systematic attack on the locals’ identity, which targets their language, religion and culture. The "Patriotic Education Campaign" that was unleashed on the Tibetans especially the Tibetan monks and nuns decades ago, and which continues today is similar to the "religious and political education campaign" being conducted in Xinjiang. As you might know, the current party secretary of Xinjiang previously held the same position in the so-called Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR). During that period the number of security checkpoints and the police force deployed there, was exponentially increased...

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Indo-Pak Peacemaking: One Step Forward, Two Steps Back

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Nadir Ali Wani China China-US Tibet-Tibetans Web Exclusive Interviews

More from Web Exclusive

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos