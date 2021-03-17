Who Is In The Driving Seat? Kerala’s BJP Unit Or Central Leadership?

With the Assembly polls just weeks away, it has now become quite clear that all is not well between the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) central leadership and the Kerala unit.

The strife within the party ranks was out in the open on Tuesday when RSS ideologue R Balashankar lashed out at the state leaders for denying him a ticket in the upcoming election. The senior leader was upset with the party for not considering him for the Chengannur seat, which he has been keenly pursuing since the election dates were announced.

The central leadership has announced BJP district president and NDA candidate M V Gopakumar for Chengannur in the 112-candidate list, which was released in Delhi on Sunday.

Balashankar's allegations have put the state leadership in a tight spot too. Reacting to the RSS leader's claims, senior BJP leader and Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedhan said that Balashankar is disappointed for not getting the seat and it was only an emotional outburst.

For many, the news of...

