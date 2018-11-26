VHP To Conduct 547 Meetings Seeking Support For Legislation To Build For Ram Temple: Alok Kumar

VHP To Conduct 547 Lok Sabha constituencies and meet respective MPs, and order them to support the law for Ram temple as asked by people

In attempts to garner support for building a Ram temple at Ayodhya, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) international working president Alok Kumar said Sunday the outfit will hold gatherings in every Lok Sabha constituency till December 6.

The VHP will "order" the MPs to support a law for the construction ofRam temple, he said at a rally in Nagpur.

While the first case in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babrio Masjid issue was filed in 1950, the matter is still dragging on, Kumar said, adding the Supreme Court had ordered the district court hearing the criminal case related to the conspiracy to demolish Babri Masjid to decide the matter by March 2019.

Why then did the apex court not expedite the hearing of appeals on the title suit of Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid in the same way, he asked.

The VHP leader cited the example of the ordinance which restored provisions related to immediate arrest in the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Arrest) Act after the Supreme Court had diluted it, and argued that even when a matter is before a court, a law can be brought in the matter.

"Starting from this month, from today itself, VHP will conduct 547 sabha (gatherings) in all Lok Sabha constituencies and meet respective MPs, and order them to support the law for Ram temple as asked by people," Kumar said.

Earlier, BJP MP Ravindra Kushwaha claimed a Bill allowing the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya will be introduced in the coming session of Parliament and the Centre will bring an ordinance in case it falls in the Rajya Sabha.

To woo supporters, the BJP's youth wing, too, came up with "Ram Dhun", a one-minute devotional song to garner support the Ram Temple. The tune can be downloaded as a ringtone to mobile phones by devotees.

