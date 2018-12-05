US Portal Calls Priyanka Chopra 'Modern Day Scam Artist', Sparks Outrage

In an article published on a web portal -- The Cut, actress Priyanka Chopra has been called a "modern-day scam artist" with whom husband Nick Jonas shares a 'fraudulent relationship against his will'.

The Cut is a website that is brought out by the New York magazine.

The article written by Mariah Smith is titled "Is Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Love for Real?".

"Priyanka Chopra is a superstar. She’s stunning, talented, and recently took on the Jonas surname. It seems that she has it all — well, if “it all” includes marrying someone related to Kevin Jonas. But there’s something that not many people know, or choose to accept, about the global sensation that is Priyanka: She is a modern-day scam artist, in my opinion...," the article reads.

The article also calls Chopra a "money-minded celebrity who calculatingly married Nick Jonas thinking it as a powerful move towards her career."

Social media users criticised the piece as being racist and sexist and many Twitter users responded angrily.

I couldn't even bring myself to complete reading this trash but from what I've read, the author really can't accept the fact that an Indian woman can earn millions and spend it lavishly on herself and her wedding. Also @TheCut this is racist, just fyi!https://t.co/StYajaIjSs — Sreeparna Mazumder (@Sreeep) December 5, 2018

also congrats to @TheCut for publishing the single most sexist and frankly xenophobic take on the priyanka/Jonas wedding?! Priyanka has had an extremely productive and successful career and she is doing nick Jonas a favor by marrying him. pic.twitter.com/bG03xnaoxC — Khushbu Shah (@KhushAndOJ) December 5, 2018

Christ. First the @Into hatchet job on Ariana Grande's 'transphobic' music video, now @TheCut's racist, sexist piece on Priyanka Chopra. It's a bad day for journalism [I use this word lightly here] when social media has to sub your work. — Lucy Sherriff (@sherrifflucy) December 5, 2018

For a publication that “shows women’s what they are made of” @TheCut has a lot to answer for . The article on @priyankachopra was sexist , racist and disgusting. Also it’s written by a woman which is so sad. It reeks of envy and bitterness. @mRiah shame on you! https://t.co/bmbbX7LrAT — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) December 5, 2018

However, after receiving flak from the Twitterati, the portal deleted their tweet.

Chopra and Jonas tied the knot on December 1 and 2 in two elaborate ceremonies at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace. They first got hitched in a Christian wedding ceremony. On the second day, they got married as per Hindu wedding rituals.