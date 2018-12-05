US Portal Calls Priyanka Chopra 'Modern Day Scam Artist', Sparks Outrage

﻿
The article titled, 'Is Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’s Love for Real?' was published in 'The Cut'.

Outlook Web Bureau 05 December 2018
Image Credit: Twitter
outlookindia.com
2018-12-05T20:29:48+0530
In an article published on a web portal -- The Cut, actress Priyanka Chopra has been called a "modern-day scam artist" with whom husband Nick Jonas shares a 'fraudulent relationship against his will'.

The Cut is a website that is brought out by the New York magazine.

The article written by Mariah Smith is titled "Is Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Love for Real?".

"Priyanka Chopra is a superstar. She’s stunning, talented, and recently took on the Jonas surname. It seems that she has it all — well, if “it all” includes marrying someone related to Kevin Jonas. But there’s something that not many people know, or choose to accept, about the global sensation that is Priyanka: She is a modern-day scam artist, in my opinion...," the article reads.

The article also calls Chopra a "money-minded celebrity who calculatingly married Nick Jonas thinking it as a powerful move towards her career."

Social media users criticised the piece as being racist and sexist and many Twitter users responded angrily.

However, after receiving flak from the Twitterati, the portal deleted their tweet.

Chopra and Jonas tied the knot on December 1 and 2 in two elaborate ceremonies at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace. They first got hitched in a Christian wedding ceremony. On the second day, they got married as per Hindu wedding rituals.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Nick Jonas Priyanka Chopra Delhi Marriage Sexism Racism Hollywood Bollywood Arts & Entertainment

