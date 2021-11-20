Advertisement
Saturday, Nov 20, 2021
Uruguay Fire Legendary Coach Oscar Tabarez Amid Poor FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying Campaign

Uruguay are in seventh place in the 10-team South American qualifying group. They have four matches remaining to reach next year's FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Oscar Tabarez, 74, coached Uruguay for 15 years in his second stint in the job, including at the last three World Cups.

2021-11-20T11:55:49+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

Published: 20 Nov 2021, Updated: 20 Nov 2021 11:55 am

Uruguay coach Óscar Tabárez was fired amid his team's poor run in World Cup qualifying. (More Football News)

The 74-year-old Tabárez coached Uruguay for 15 years in his second stint in the job, including at the last three World Cups. He led Uruguay to a fourth-place finish at the 2010 tournament in South Africa. He has also won the 2011 Copa America.

Tabárez also coached Uruguay from 1988-90.

The Uruguayan soccer federation said in a statement that firing Tabárez and his staff is “a difficult decision due to present circumstances, in a commitment with the future and the achievement of the results we all want.”

“We express our respect and acknowledgment to (his) professionalism and dedication for such a long process,” the statement added.

Tabárez had said he was not “throwing in the towel” after Tuesday's 3-0 loss at Bolivia.

“I am a professional, I signed a contract and it says everything I need to do,” the veteran coach said then.

“I don't know who can ask me to do that (resign) after this time at work.”

The Uruguayan soccer federation has not announced a replacement for Tabárez.

Uruguay Football World Cup qualifiers Qatar World Cup 2022 Uruguay national football team
