Advertisement
Sunday, Oct 10, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

UP: Class 10 Student Dies By Suicide As Classmate Threatens After Molesting

The police have registered a case under provisions of the POCSO Act and IPC sections 306 (abetment to suicide), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) among others

UP: Class 10 Student Dies By Suicide As Classmate Threatens After Molesting
Representational Image

Trending

UP: Class 10 Student Dies By Suicide As Classmate Threatens After Molesting
outlookindia.com
2021-10-10T19:00:21+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 10 Oct 2021, Updated: 10 Oct 2021 7:00 pm

Police on Sunday confirmed death of a class 10 student who committed suicide in Bulandshahr after she was allegedly molested by a classmate and being threatened by his relatives.

The 15-year-old girl was found hanging from the ceiling on Saturday.

The police have registered a case under provisions of the POCSO Act and IPC sections 306 (abetment to suicide), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) among others against seven identified and eight unidentified people on the basis of a complaint lodged by the girl's father.

On October 8, the girl's classmate allegedly molested her and made obscene remarks against her, according to the complaint.

The victim informed the school's principal about the incident, following which he promised to scold the accused.

From the Magazine

Phantom Comics And Phantom Cigarettes: Collective Yearning For A Vanished Past

Aesthetics Of Nostalgia: The Past Is Not Just Sounds And Symbols But The Distance From Them

Song Sung Blue: Aashiqui, Violin Man And Other Stories From Here And There

Post Card From Kashmir: The Dentist They Killed, The Driver They Assaulted

Flashback: An Old-Timer Recalls Sepia-Toned Bollywood, In 70mm

Later in the evening, the accused, along with 15 others, reached the girl's house and started hurling abuses at her, the complaint stated.

The next day in school, the accused again misbehaved with the victim and threatened her.

Upset over this, the girl allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling at her home, the police added. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Bulandshahr Uttar Pradesh Student Suicide molestation POCSO Act National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

US All Set To Deploy Nuclear-Powered Aircraft Carrier Carl Vinson For Second Phase Of Malabar Exercise

US All Set To Deploy Nuclear-Powered Aircraft Carrier Carl Vinson For Second Phase Of Malabar Exercise

Over 500 Detained In Kashmir After The Targeted Attack On Civilians

India Crosses 95 Cr Mark In Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Administration

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Ruling MVA Allies Call For Maharashtra Bandh On Monday

AAP's Youth Wing Embarks On Membership Drive Ahead Of 2022 MCD Polls

Navratri Crunch: Vegetable Prices Hit Household Budgets

National Conference Receives Setback As Party’s Prominent Jammu Face Quits

NCB Nabs Nigerian National; 20 people Held So Far In Mumbai Cruise Drug Case

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Durga Puja: When Faith Meets Art

Durga Puja: When Faith Meets Art

Mumbai Indians Eliminated From IPL 2021 Despite Win Vs SRH

Mumbai Indians Eliminated From IPL 2021 Despite Win Vs SRH

Last-Ball KS Bharat Six Gives RCB Big Win Vs Delhi Capitals

Last-Ball KS Bharat Six Gives RCB Big Win Vs Delhi Capitals

India Celebrates Air Force Day 2021 With Parades And Acrobatic Displays

India Celebrates Air Force Day 2021 With Parades And Acrobatic Displays

Advertisement

More from India

Lakhimpur Kheri: Second FIR States Protestors Attacked BJP Men; No Mention Of Farmer's Killing

Lakhimpur Kheri: Second FIR States Protestors Attacked BJP Men; No Mention Of Farmer's Killing

Kashmiri Pandit Employees Return to Jammu, Say Won’t Go Back Again

Kashmiri Pandit Employees Return to Jammu, Say Won’t Go Back Again

Wall Collapse Kills Five Of One Family In Telangana

Wall Collapse Kills Five Of One Family In Telangana

Why Rumours Of Shah Faesal’s Posting Surface, This Time As An Advisor To Lt Governor

Why Rumours Of Shah Faesal’s Posting Surface, This Time As An Advisor To Lt Governor

Read More from Outlook

Over 500 Detained In Kashmir After The Targeted Attack On Civilians

Over 500 Detained In Kashmir After The Targeted Attack On Civilians

Naseer A Ganai / Most of the people detained are having cases of stone-throwing against them or they were affiliated with some proscribed separatist organisations.

Coal Crisis: Govt Scrambles All Resources To Avert Power Shortage

Coal Crisis: Govt Scrambles All Resources To Avert Power Shortage

Outlook Business Team / The domestic coal-based power generation has grown by nearly 24 per cent in this year (till September 2021) based on a robust supply from the coal companies.

AUS-W Vs IND-W, 3rd T20: India Women Lose Tour Finale By 14 Runs

AUS-W Vs IND-W, 3rd T20: India Women Lose Tour Finale By 14 Runs

Outlook Web Bureau / Chasing a 150-run target against Australia women, India women could manage only 135/6 in 20 overs. India already lost the multi-series format.

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Ruling MVA Allies Call For Maharashtra Bandh On Monday

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Ruling MVA Allies Call For Maharashtra Bandh On Monday

Outlook Web Desk / The shutdown has been called by the three partners in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra - Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress.

Advertisement