07 April 2018

Chhattisgarh Village Gets Warning, Families Must Hand Over Children For Strengthening Terrorism Or Will Be Destroyed

The incident came to light after locals found pamphlet outside their houses on Friday.
Outlook Web Bureau
Associated Press (Representative Image)
2018-04-07T09:29:50+0530

A pamphlet was dropped by unidentified persons at two separate houses in Chhattisgarh's Kunkuri town threatening to destroy the village if the families don't hand over their children to them for strengthening terrorism.

Kunkuri's Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) said, "A pamphlet was dropped by unidentified persons at two separate houses threatening to destroy the village if the families don't hand over their children to them for strengthening terrorism".

The incident came to light after locals found pamphlet outside their houses on Friday.

"We are continuously patrolling the area and probing over the matter," SDPO added. 

ANI

