Advertisement
Friday, Dec 10, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

UN Political Chief Urges Taliban To Be Inclusive On Three-Day Visit To Afghanistan

'The progress that was made in this area must not be erased.', said The United Nations' Political Chief Rosemary DeCarlo in a statement while expressing concern over the situation of women and girls in Afghanistan.

UN Political Chief Urges Taliban To Be Inclusive On Three-Day Visit To Afghanistan
UN Political Chief Rosemary DeCarlo | Twitter

Trending

UN Political Chief Urges Taliban To Be Inclusive On Three-Day Visit To Afghanistan
outlookindia.com
2021-12-10T07:29:37+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 10 Dec 2021, Updated: 10 Dec 2021 7:29 am

The UN political chief ended a three-day visit to Afghanistan on Thursday saying she had “frank and useful” discussions with a wide range of people, including senior Taliban officials “about what needs to be done to bring about an Afghanistan that is inclusive, abides by its human rights obligations and is a resolute partner in suppressing terrorism.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said that during her discussions with Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Mutaqi and senior Taliban representative Mawlavi Abdul Kabir, Rosemary DiCarlo “emphasized the paramount importance of ensuring that all Afghans — men, women, youth and religious and ethnic groups and minorities, as well — can all take part in governance and public life.”

DiCarlo said in a statement that there is serious concern about the situation of women and girls in Afghanistan.

“As I heard again during my visit, the women and girls of Afghanistan want to be able to go to school, work and take part in public life, free of discrimination,” she said.

“The progress that was made in this area must not be erased.”

From the Magazine

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Why I Rap: A Hip-Hop Artiste’s Journey From Bihar To Stardom

Death Of Three Dalit Girls And A Story Of Pain And Humiliation

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Diary | I Want To Fly: The Unrealised Dreams Of An Ex-Banker And Mother

Women's rights activists in the Afghan capital, Kabul, said earlier this month that a recent Taliban decree banning forced marriage was not enough to address the issue of women's rights and they would continue fighting for their rights to education, employment and participation in Afghan political and social life.

The Taliban overran most of Afghanistan as U.S. and NATO forces were in the final stages of their chaotic withdrawal from the country after 20 years. Taljban forces entered Kabul on Aug. 15 without any resistance from the Afghan army or the country's president, Ashraf Ghani, who fled.

Thee Taliban initially promised tolerance and inclusiveness toward women and ethnic minorities. However, Taliban actions so far, such as renewed restrictions on women and the appointment of an all-male government, have been met with dismay by the international community.

During her visit, DiCarlo also met with political figures, women leaders, members of civil society and the diplomatic community and reiterated that the UN will stay and provide help and assistance in Afghanistan, where political turmoil has contributed to a dire humanitarian situation.

“The U.N. has been in Afghanistan since 1949 and, as demonstrated during the recent crisis, we do not intend to abandon the Afghan people,” she said. 

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Stephane Dujarric Rosemary DeCarlo Kabul The United Nations Taliban Afghanistan Peacekeeping International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from World

Committee To Protect Journalists: Record Journalists Jailed In 2021

Committee To Protect Journalists: Record Journalists Jailed In 2021

Chile Legalises Same-Sex Marriages, Lawmakers' Votes Show Overwhelming Support

Afghanistan: Taliban Foot Soldiers Manning Checkpoints In Afghan Cities

Afghan Evacuation: Refugees Wait And Worry At US Bases After Frantic Airlift From Kabul

Pakistan Mob Lynching: Sri Lankan Minister Demands Apology From Pakistan Minister For Insensitive Remarks

Jamal Khashoggi Murder: Suspect Saudi Royal Guard Arrested In France

Aung San Suu Kyi Verdict: How It Is Going To Change India-Myanmar Nexus

EU Drug Regulator Backs Covid-19 Vaccine Mixture

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Celebrations At Singhu Border After Year Long Farmers’ Agitation

Celebrations At Singhu Border After Year Long Farmers’ Agitation

Through My Lens: Photos Of Pain And Anguish In Mon, Nagaland

Through My Lens: Photos Of Pain And Anguish In Mon, Nagaland

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Travis Head Hits Ton As Australia Dominate England On Day 2

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Travis Head Hits Ton As Australia Dominate England On Day 2

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from World

Afghanistan: Taliban Takes Vengeance Against Former Security Officials

Afghanistan: Taliban Takes Vengeance Against Former Security Officials

Iraq: Explosion Rocks Southern City, Local News Reports Multiple Casualties

Iraq: Explosion Rocks Southern City, Local News Reports Multiple Casualties

How 'Uncle Sam' Beat 'Columbia' And 'Brother Jonathan' To Become Symbol Of America

How 'Uncle Sam' Beat 'Columbia' And 'Brother Jonathan' To Become Symbol Of America

US's Joe Biden, Russia's Vladimir Putin To Discuss Growing Tensions In Ukraine Today

US's Joe Biden, Russia's Vladimir Putin To Discuss Growing Tensions In Ukraine Today

Read More from Outlook

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Anand Kochukudy / What has led to this change of heart over the past few years for the Church, long seen to be anathemic to the Sangh Parivar?

Farmers’ Agitation: 'Charddi Kla’ And Stoicism That Defined ‘Anndata’s’ Success

Farmers’ Agitation: 'Charddi Kla’ And Stoicism That Defined ‘Anndata’s’ Success

Ashutosh Sharma / Farmers’ agitation suspended: The modified tractors fitted with music systems started snarling through the protest camping site at Singhu, while the farmers chanted slogans.

Gabba Test, Day 3 LIVE: After Head Onslaught, ENG Face Litmus Test

Gabba Test, Day 3 LIVE: After Head Onslaught, ENG Face Litmus Test

Jayanta Oinam / Get here live updates and cricket scores of Day 3 of the first Ashes Test between Australia vs England in Brisbane.

Farmers' Agitation Suspended; Samyukta Kisan Morcha To Hold Meeting On Jan 15

Farmers' Agitation Suspended; Samyukta Kisan Morcha To Hold Meeting On Jan 15

Outlook Web Desk / Farmers will start vacating Delhi border points from Dec 11, this may take some time, says farmer leader Rakesh Tikait.

Advertisement