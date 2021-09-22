Advertisement
Wednesday, Sep 22, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

UK Energy Crisis: Govt Agrees In CO2 Deal To Avert Food Shortages

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng Tuesday said the government would provide 'limited financial support' for three weeks to CF Fertilisers, which halted operations at its UK plants last week due to high natural gas prices.

UK Energy Crisis: Govt Agrees In CO2 Deal To Avert Food Shortages
Representational Image | AP

Trending

UK Energy Crisis: Govt Agrees In CO2 Deal To Avert Food Shortages
outlookindia.com
2021-09-22T08:09:04+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 22 Sep 2021, Updated: 22 Sep 2021 8:09 am

The British government has agreed to support an American-owned firm that produces much of the UK's carbon dioxide, a deal designed to avert shortages of meat, poultry and packaged foods amid a crisis triggered by soaring energy costs.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng Tuesday said the government would provide “limited financial support” for three weeks to CF Fertilisers, which halted operations at its UK plants last week due to high natural gas prices.

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said the “exceptional short-term arrangement” with the US-owned firm would allow the company to immediately restart operations and produce CO2 at its plant in northeast England.

CF Fertilisers produces around 60 per cent of UK's CO2, used primarily by the food sector. The gas has myriad uses in food production, used to stun animals before slaughter, preserve fruits and vegetables before packaging and put the fizz into carbonated beverages.

“This agreement will ensure the many critical industries that rely on a stable supply of CO2 have the resources they require to avoid disruption," Kwarteng said.

From the Magazine

Class Of The Future Has India As Global Education Hub

Top 50 State Private Universities

A Patel Over Rupani: A Safer Bet in Gujarat?

Hurriyat Continues With Or Without Geelani

Raghubir Yadav Finds His Mojo After 30 Years In Industry

The squeeze on Britain's food processing industry is among the most visible impacts of a spike in natural gas prices as the global economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic — boosting demand for energy. Wholesale gas prices have tripled this year in Britain.

Four small energy providers have failed in recent months, and the UK government is in talks with larger firms to ensure that gas and electricity keeps flowing to customers this winter if any other suppliers collapse.

The government is also under pressure to protect consumers from spiraling energy costs at a time when the fallout from the pandemic is already putting British household budgets under strain.

Energy prices for many consumers are set to rise next month after regulators approved a 12 per cent increase in the price cap for 15 million customers who don't have long-term contracts. That comes after Britain's annual inflation rate jumped to 4.1 per cent last month, the highest in almost a decade.

In addition, the Conservative government is preparing to end two programs that have cushioned the economic impact of the recession.

A temporary 20-pound (USD27.40) a week increase in public benefit payments and a program under which the government subsidized the wages of millions of furloughed workers during the pandemic are both being phased out at the end of this month.

“Now heating bills are going to go up and that's going to affect millions of people across the country,” said Ed Davey, leader of the opposition Liberal Democrats. “What I want to see from the government is action on that. What are they doing to help people on low incomes?”

CF, which generates carbon dioxide as a byproduct of making fertilizer, announced September 15 that it was halting production at two plants in the UK.

The company said it had no estimate for when production would resume.

Ian Wright, chief executive of the Food and Drink Federation, said that without a deal, shoppers would begin to notice shortages “in about 10 days."

The just-in-time supply system that underpins both supermarkets and the hospitality industry “is under the most strain it has ever been in the 40 years it has been there,” Wright told the BBC. “It is a real crisis.”

Businesses warned poultry and pork production were likely to begin declining by the end of this week.

Richard Griffiths, chief executive of the British Poultry Council, said 20 million birds are grown and slaughtered each week, the majority of which are chickens.

“It will be a real challenge if there is a shortage of CO2 to the point that slaughterhouses cannot process the birds,? he said. “That is really the worst-case scenario, which is why we are so hopeful that the government can step in here.”

Tags

Associated Press (AP) London Energy Crisis United Kingdom Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Food Shortage International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from World

Magnitude 5.8 Earthquake Causes Some Damage In Australia

Magnitude 5.8 Earthquake Causes Some Damage In Australia

German Officials Fear Anti-Mask Radicalization After Killing At Gas Station

US President Joe Biden To Appoint Indian-American To Key Pentagon Position

Biden Holds Bilateral Meets With British And Australian Prime Ministers, Discusses Indo-Pacific, Afghanistan

US Defense Secy Lloyd Austin Thanks Rajnath Singh For India's Cooperation In Afghan Evacuation

China Keeps Virus At Bay At High Cost Ahead Of Winter Olympics

Democratic Transformation By Military Interventions Entail Nothing But Harm: Xi Jinping in UN

China, US Unveil Separate Big Steps To Fight Climate Change

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Kartik Tyagi Scripts Incredible IPL Win For Rajasthan Royals Vs Punjab Kings

Kartik Tyagi Scripts Incredible IPL Win For Rajasthan Royals Vs Punjab Kings

'Non Stop' Rains Bring Life To A Standstill In Kolkata

'Non Stop' Rains Bring Life To A Standstill In Kolkata

The RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2021

The RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2021

11th Beijing International Film Festival

11th Beijing International Film Festival

More from World

Zoom's $14.7 Billion Deal With Five9 Under Review For National Security

Zoom's $14.7 Billion Deal With Five9 Under Review For National Security

UN: Afghanistan's Taliban Want To Address General Assembly

UN: Afghanistan's Taliban Want To Address General Assembly

3 Diners Killed At US Restaurant Shootout In Florida

3 Diners Killed At US Restaurant Shootout In Florida

Modi-Kamala Harris Meet: Human Rights, Climate Change On The Table For Talks

Modi-Kamala Harris Meet: Human Rights, Climate Change On The Table For Talks

Read More from Outlook

SAARC Summit Cancelled As Pakistan Insists On Taliban's Participation

SAARC Summit Cancelled As Pakistan Insists On Taliban's Participation

Outlook Web Desk / Lack of concurrence has been cited by the sources as the reason behind the cancellation as India along with some other members expressed dissent to the proposal.

PM Modi Leaves For US To Join Quad Summit, UNGA On His Maiden Trip Abroad Since Pandemic

PM Modi Leaves For US To Join Quad Summit, UNGA On His Maiden Trip Abroad Since Pandemic

Seema Guha / The Quad summit has already angered China, which see’s the coming together of the four nations as an attempt to contain its rising political, military and economic might in Asia.

Historical Blunders! KL Rahul Crestfallen After PBKS Gift Tie To RR

Historical Blunders! KL Rahul Crestfallen After PBKS Gift Tie To RR

PTI / KL Rahul said Punjab Kings 'haven't learnt from previous mistakes' after his team gifted the match to Rajasthan Royals.

Munna Bhais Still Flying High In High-Profile Entrance Examinations

Munna Bhais Still Flying High In High-Profile Entrance Examinations

S.K. Singh / Experts believe the swindlers have taken control of the entire system and they are doing so without any fear. They suspect one can get 99.5% only if one gets the question paper in advance.

Advertisement