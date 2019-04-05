UEFA Champions League 2019, Tottenham Vs Man City: Likely XIs, TV Guide, Live Streaming

Tottenham Hotspur, who recently inaugurated their magnificent new stadium will be hosting Manchester City in the first leg of the much awaited UEFA Champions League (UCL) quarterfinal clash.

The Premier League sides will escalate their rivalry in the European Championships for the first time. This will also mark a new era in Tottenham's history, as it will be their first European game in their newly constructed stadium.

Both Tottenham and Manchester City will be high on confidence after their dominating display in their respective matches in the round of 16.

Spurs easily fended off the threat from Borussia Dortmund as they routed them 4-0 on aggregate.

On the other hand, Manchester City thrashed Schalke 7-0 in the second leg and won the tie 10-2 on aggregate.

While the first leg is on April 10, the second leg will see spurs travelling to Manchester on April 18.

Manchester City who are currently on top of the Premier League table will also face Spurs in the league on April 20, three days after their UCL second leg clash as they aim to keep their one-point lead with second-placed Liverpool.

In a span of 10 days, the sides will face each other on three occasions.

Mauricio Pochettino's Spurs will be hoping for their star striker Harry Kane to rise to the occasion and put up a promising show. While Pep Guardiola's task will be cut out as Manchester City are aiming for the quadruple this season. He will be hoping Aguero recovers completely from his injury concerns.



When and how to watch (1st Leg):

Date: April 10 (Wednesday), 2019

Time: 12:30 AM IST

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

Tv guide: Sony Sports Network

Live streaming: SonyLIV

Likely XI's:

Tottenham Hotspur FC: Hugo Lloris, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Trippier, Sissoko, Eriksen, Davies, Alli, Kane, Son

Manchester City FC: Ederson, Stones, Zinchenko, Laporte, Walker, Gundogan, D.Silva, B.Silva, Mahrez, Sterling, Aguero