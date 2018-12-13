Two Most Powerful Warriors Are Patience And Time: Rahul Gandhi Tweets On CM Race

﻿
"The two most powerful warriors are patience and time," tweeted Gandhi from his official twitter handle, attributing the tweet to Russian novelist Leo Tolstoy.

Outlook Web Bureau 13 December 2018
Congress President Rahul Gandhi sent out a tweet with a quote of Russian novelist Leo Tolstoy on the virtues of time and patience.
Courtesy: Twitter/RahulGandhi
2018-12-13T20:57:23+0530
Also Read

After hours of hectic deliberations over selection of chief ministers, Congress president Rahul Gandhi late Thursday evening tweeted a smiling picture with Madhya Pradesh chief ministerial contenders Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia and quoted Leo Tolstoy to say that the two most powerful warriors are patience and time.

"The two most powerful warriors are patience and time," tweeted Gandhi from his official twitter handle, alongside a photo of himself with Congress leaders Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia, attributing the quote to Russian novelist Leo Tolstoy.

Kamal Nath leads the race for chief ministers post in Madhya Pradesh and his name appears to have been cleared by the party high-command but will be announced later at night in Bhopal.

Jyotiraditya Scindia also tweeted the same picture saying there is no race for chief minister in Madhya Pradesh and the issue is to serve the people. He said the chief minister of the state would be announced soon.

Kamal Nath also said that he was leaving for Bhopal, where the announcement of the chief minister will be made later tonight.

In Bhopal a meeting of the Congress legislature party is slated around 10 PM, where the announcement will be made.

Nath and Scindia held separate meetings with Rahul Gandhi, where UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi was also present.

Gandhi earlier held a flurry of meetings with senior party leaders, including central observer A K Antony and AICC general secretary in-charge of the state Deepak Babariya, before deciding on the chief minister.

The Congress president's official residence in became a revolving door as four main chief ministerial claimants and AICC observers for the three Hindi heartland states which also included Chhatisgarh made repeated visits to hold several rounds of discussions to assist the party president to untie the gordian knot.

Gandhi had also sought the views of party workers in the three states through an internal messaging platform after he sent out a pre-recorded audio message to them seeking their feedback on their choice of chief ministerial candidate in their respective states.

 PTI

