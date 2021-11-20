Advertisement
Saturday, Nov 20, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Tribal Body Urges Shah To Look Into Repressions On Chakmas

The CDFI in a memorandum submitted to Shah on Friday cautioned against the "growing alienation of the Chakmas from the Bharatiya Janata Party as a result of repression on them in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Tripura and Mizoram".

Tribal Body Urges Shah To Look Into Repressions On Chakmas
| PTI Photo

Trending

Tribal Body Urges Shah To Look Into Repressions On Chakmas
outlookindia.com
2021-11-20T11:43:05+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 20 Nov 2021, Updated: 20 Nov 2021 11:43 am

On Friday, the Delhi-based Chakma Development Foundation of India (CDFI)sought intervention of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to stop alleged repressions on the Chakma tribals in four northeastern states -- Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Tripura and Mizoram.

The CDFI in a memorandum submitted to Shah on Friday cautioned against the "growing alienation of the Chakmas from the Bharatiya Janata Party as a result of repression on them in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Tripura and Mizoram".

CDFI founder Suhas Chakma said that Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu in his Independence Day address proposed to relocate Chakmas and Hajongs 60-years after their permanent settlement. He said that over 110 Chakma tribal families at Thedongnala under Lumding Circle in Hojai district of Assam "illegally evicted" during an eviction drive since November 8 despite the Chakmas inhabiting the area for over 40 years.

Related Stories

‘Fear Of Becoming Unpopular Among Farmers Kept The Movement Leadership United’: Hannan Mollah

The Tripura government has directed the officials on August 2 to conduct investigation into alleged influx of only Chakmas as alleged foreigners despite more influx from the other communities, CDFI said adding that Scheduled Tribes status from the Chakmas had been snatched in Mizoram as non-Mizo people under the Mizoram (Selection of Candidates for Higher Technical Courses) Rules, 2021 by allocating only one per cent of the seats for the Chakmas in higher technical education.

"These are some instances as part of the nation-wide repression on 2,25,000 Chakmas in India as per 2011 census," Suhas Chakma said. He said: "If the repression on the Chakmas continues unabated and corrective remedial measures are not taken, growing alienation of the Chakmas has the potential to impact on the electoral outcomes in the forthcoming Tripura Assembly elections (2023) against the BJP." Out of the 20 reserved Assembly seats for the Scheduled Tribes in Tripura, the Chakmas are dominant and deciding factors in seven Assembly constituencies.

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

As remedial measures, the CDFI urged the Home Minister to ask Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu to issue an official statement rejecting the proposed illegal and unconstitutional relocation of the Chakmas and Hajongs.

The organisation requested Shah also to ask Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma to immediately provide rehabilitation and resettlement to all the Chakma families as per the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act of 2013, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb to either stop investigation into the Chakmas only as alleged foreigners or inquire into all foreigners irrespective of caste, ethnic origin or religion.

"The Home Minister can ask Mizoram Governor to examine the constitutionality of the Mizoram (Selection of Candidates for Higher Technical Courses) Rules, 2021 especially in the light of the court judgment in a PIL in 2016 and issue necessary directions to the state government to withdraw the unconstitutional rules," the CDFI memorandum said.\

-With PTI Inputs

Tags

Outlook Web Desk BJP Pema Khandu Amit Shah New Delhi Assam Tripura Arunachal Pradesh Mizoram Chakmas Tribals Tripura Tribal Area Eviction Schedule Tribe Assembly Elections
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IND vs NZ 2021: Rahul, Rohit Steer India To T20 Series Win

IND vs NZ 2021: Rahul, Rohit Steer India To T20 Series Win

One Battle Won, The War Remains

One Battle Won, The War Remains

Which Side Are You On?

Which Side Are You On?

Singhu Snapshots: Slogans, Sports And Songs

Singhu Snapshots: Slogans, Sports And Songs

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Prasoon Joshi / Adoption gives a ray of hope to many, bringing the patter of tiny feet to childless couples well past the expiry date of their hopes.

‘Fear Of Becoming Unpopular Among Farmers Kept The Movement Leadership United’: Hannan Mollah

‘Fear Of Becoming Unpopular Among Farmers Kept The Movement Leadership United’: Hannan Mollah

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / There had been countless efforts on the part of the government and the ruling party to vilify the leadership of the movement, says Hannan Mollah, head of the All India Kisan Sabha.

BAN Vs PAK, 2nd T20I: Unchanged Bangladesh Bat First

BAN Vs PAK, 2nd T20I: Unchanged Bangladesh Bat First

Jayanta Oinam / Pakistan lead the three-match T20I series 1-0. Can Bangladesh bounce back in Dhaka today? Follow live cricket scores of BAN vs PAK 2nd T20.

Struggle For A Gender-Inclusive Dress Code In Kerala

Struggle For A Gender-Inclusive Dress Code In Kerala

Thufail PT / A teacher has refused to accept a job offer as the institution insisted that she wear saree on campus. Meanwhile, a government school has introduced gender-neutral uniform for its students.

Advertisement