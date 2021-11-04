Advertisement
Thursday, Nov 04, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Social Media Reigners: Meet The Top Influencers Of India In 2021

Love, hate them, you sure cannot ignore them. Social media influencers are revolutionising content creation and shaping our viewing and buying habits. But do we know how influential these influencers are? Find out as Outlook Business in association with Grapes Digital brings you the nation’s first ever Influencer Ranking.

Social Media Reigners: Meet The Top Influencers Of India In 2021

Trending

Social Media Reigners: Meet The Top Influencers Of India In 2021
outlookindia.com
2021-11-04T12:43:37+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 04 Nov 2021, Updated: 04 Nov 2021 12:43 pm

Avneet Kaur caught the attention of the masses when she participated alongside Darsheel Safary in the celebrity dance show Jhalak Dikhla Ja 5. That was eight years ago. Today, the 20-year-old has more than 2.5 million followers on Instagram and is one of the top ten social media influencers in India. Yes, for the first time ever, Outlook Business in association with Grapes Digital brings to you the official ranking of the Top influencers in India. Exciting, isn’t it, but certainly not easy. What will go on to be a twice-a-year exercise in the future keeping in mind the evolving segment that social media and influencer marketing are, the outcome, we expect, will be more than interesting. Isn’t it surprising enough that in a country obsessed with Bollywood and Cricket, a new crop of ‘people next door’ are inspirations? Is it just one of the post-pandemic effect or is the phenomenon here to stay? We are as inquisitive as you are…

To know who’s in the list and who’s not, click on: https://www.outlookbusiness.com/the-big-story-1/lead-story-8/indias-top-influencers-6413

Related Stories

The Brand Factor

The Power Of Influence

The first of its kind rankings is measured mainly by considering the follower base and the engagement rate of influencers. Sometimes, there’s an increase in the follower base but not an increase in engagement, which is mostly because of a lack of credible followers. Several influencers buy followers to help increase their visibility with a hope of attracting more brand associations. That said, the formula that is used is the Influencer Index Score, which is the weighted average of 40% of the follower base and 60% of the engagement rate, so many top scorers might have lesser followers than those ranked below them. But it is engagement that matters in the world of influence.

This also helps establish the authenticity of the followers and the right engagements based on the quality of content. This ranking will help brands take an informed decision armed with insights into the real Influencer Index Score. So, along with the top 10 influencers across platforms and categories, we also bring you the top 5 in the most popular segments of influence and consumer engagement. Cheers to those influencing India the most.

From the Magazine

Deras Of Punjab: Powerful Symbols Of Dalit Assertion

Shock And Woe: Killings Of Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Without Its Cheap Work Force

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Advertisements Have Always Been A Sensitive Issue In India

Fish Eye View: Hilsa Is Diplomacy Dipped In Mustard Sauce

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Grief Turning To Anger As Families Of The Dead Seek Justice

To read more on top influencers of India and their impact on brands and consumers. Visit: https://www.outlookbusiness.com/category/magazine/November-01-2021/November-01-2021-260

Tags

Outlook Business Team Top Influencers Outlook Business Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

EXCLUSIVE: Driven By Empathy, Customer-Stickiness, Ixigo Aims To Fly Higher Post IPO

EXCLUSIVE: Driven By Empathy, Customer-Stickiness, Ixigo Aims To Fly Higher Post IPO

Diwali Cheer: Check If EPF Interest Has Been Credited To Your Account

Diwali Stocks: SBI, Tech Mahindra, Trent, Etc. These Are The Hot Stocks That Investors Should Buy Today

COP26: After Modi's Ambitious Targets, The Ball Is In US' Court To Save The World

Diwali Muhurat Trading: All You Need To Know

Diwali Bonanza: Centre Slashes Excise Duty On Petrol By Rs 5 And Diesel By Rs 10

Punjab National Bank Cuts Repo-Linked Lending Rate To 6.50%

Govt Releases GST Compensation Worth Rs 17,000 Crore To States

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Lights And The Dark Goddess

Lights And The Dark Goddess

Florists Selling Flowers At Delhi’s Famous Ghazipur Flower Market On Diwali Eve

Florists Selling Flowers At Delhi’s Famous Ghazipur Flower Market On Diwali Eve

Saffron Harvesting Season In Full Swing In Kashmir

Saffron Harvesting Season In Full Swing In Kashmir

ICC World Test Championship 2021, Final: India And New Zealand Showdown In Southampton

ICC World Test Championship 2021, Final: India And New Zealand Showdown In Southampton

Advertisement

More from Business

Shiba Inu, Dogecoin Dominate Crypto Trading In India

Shiba Inu, Dogecoin Dominate Crypto Trading In India

Government Of Ghana Completes Takeover Of AirtelTigo

Government Of Ghana Completes Takeover Of AirtelTigo

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal Asks Officials To Be Vigilant About Cartelisation In Govt E-Marketplace

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal Asks Officials To Be Vigilant About Cartelisation In Govt E-Marketplace

Hindalco Industries To Acquire Polycab-Subsidary Ryker Base For Rs 323 Crore

Hindalco Industries To Acquire Polycab-Subsidary Ryker Base For Rs 323 Crore

Read More from Outlook

The Curious Case Of Falling Gold Prices

The Curious Case Of Falling Gold Prices

Rajiv Ranjan Singh / Look at prices of precious metals in relation with real rates of return, other commodities and new players like cryptocurrencies.

Diwali 2021: PM Modi Meets Soldiers In Nowshera Sector Of J&K

Diwali 2021: PM Modi Meets Soldiers In Nowshera Sector Of J&K

Outlook Web Desk / Since 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made it a point to visit troops on Diwali. This time, he is meeting them at Nowshera sector in Jammu and Kashmir.

Two Bad Games Don't Make India A Bad Team: Rohit

Two Bad Games Don't Make India A Bad Team: Rohit

Outlook Web Bureau / Rohit Sharma set up India's 66-run win against Afghanistan in their ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Super 12 match.

After Centre, Nine BJP-Ruled States Slash Petrol, Diesel Prices With Additional Cuts

After Centre, Nine BJP-Ruled States Slash Petrol, Diesel Prices With Additional Cuts

Outlook Web Desk / Since states charge local sales tax or VAT not just on the base price but also on the excise duty levied by the centre, the total incidence of price reduction is higher.

Advertisement