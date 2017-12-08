The Website
08 December 2017 Last Updated at 6:03 pm National News Analysis

3-Year-Old Raped In Thane, Neighbour Arrested

Outlook Web Bureau
2017-12-08T18:03:57+0530

A 25-year-old labourer was arrested yesterday for allegedly raping his three-year-old neighbour, police said.

Assistant Police Inspector B N Daima of the MFC police station in Kalyan said Vinod Pal had come to stay in the house in Waldhuni area, in which he allegedly raped the girl, yesterday itself.

Police said that the three-year-old was playing outside her house at about 1pm yesterday.

When her grandmother called out to her, police said, she was nowhere to be found.

A search revealed that she was in the house in which the accused was staying.

Police said that the grandmother saw the man raping the child and raised an alarm.

The accused was arrested and charged under sections 376,376(2)(i) of the IPC and also section 4,8 and 12 of the POCSO Act, 2012, police officials said.

They added that he was produced before a magistrate today and remanded to police custody till December14, the police said.

PTI

