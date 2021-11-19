Advertisement
Friday, Nov 19, 2021
Farm Laws Repeal: Jalebis And Celebrations At Ghazipur Border As Farmer Leaders Welcome 'Half Victory'

BKU Spokesperson said that this is a half victory. The other half would be met when a law guaranteeing Minimum Support Price (MSP) to the farmers will be passed.

Farm Laws Repeal: Jalebis And Celebrations At Ghazipur Border As Farmer Leaders Welcome 'Half Victory'
2 people preparing jalebis as protesting farmers at Ghazipur border celebrate Centre's announcement of repealing three farm laws. | Suresh K Pandey/Outlook

Farm Laws Repeal: Jalebis And Celebrations At Ghazipur Border As Farmer Leaders Welcome 'Half Victory'
2021-11-19T14:17:44+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 19 Nov 2021, Updated: 19 Nov 2021 2:17 pm

Celebrations erupted Friday morning at Ghazipur - a landmark farm laws' protest site at Delhi's border - with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement that the contentious legislations will be repealed. 

The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), which is leading the protest at Ghazipur, however, said the protest will not be withdrawn until the laws are repealed in Parliament. 

Hundreds of farmers were seen offering sweets to each other at Ghazipur on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border to celebrate the "half victory" of their almost year-long protest. 

"We had two main demands. All three black farm laws be repealed and a legal guarantee ensured for minimum support price (MSP) for crops through a new law. Our protest will continue till both demands are met," BKU spokesperson Saurabh Upadhyay told PTI.

Addressing the nation on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the three farm laws were for the benefit of farmers but "we couldn't convince a section of farmers despite best efforts".

The goal of the three farm laws was to empower farmers, especially small farmers, he said. 

Sunil Pradhan, a BKU office bearer from Gautam Buddh Nagar district, said the crowd at Ghazipur is expected to swell manifold later today. 

"Many people have gone to Garh Mukteshwar to attend the Kartik fair and would return after taking a dip in the Ganga," he said. 

"Celebrations have already begun here at Ghazipur. But this just half victory as other issues, including law on MSP is yet to be announced," he told PTI. 

The BKU says further decision on the protest would be taken by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM).

The BKU is part of the SKM, a farmers' collective which has been leading the protest at Delhi's borders.

(With PTI Inputs)

