Friday, Nov 19, 2021
Centre To Repeal Three Farm Laws, Agitating Farmers Should Go Home Now : PM Modi

Goal of three farm laws was to empower farmers, especially small farmers, said PM Modi while addressing the nation.

Centre To Repeal Three Farm Laws, Agitating Farmers Should Go Home Now : PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Centre To Repeal Three Farm Laws, Agitating Farmers Should Go Home Now : PM Modi
2021-11-19T10:32:30+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Published: 19 Nov 2021, Updated: 19 Nov 2021 10:32 am

After witnessing farmers' massive agitation that continued for more than a year over the Centre's three contentious agri laws, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday,  announced that the central government has decided to repeal all three agricultural reform laws.

He said that his cabinet will take the decision next month.

"We have decided to repeal all three farm laws. We will start the constitutional process to repeal all the three laws in the parliament session that starts at the end of this month," Modi said in an address to the nation.

"I would request all my protesting farmer friends, today is the auspicious day of Guru Purab, return home, to your fields and family and make a new beginning, let us move forward afresh," he said.

"There may have been some shortcoming in our efforts due to which we could not explain the truth, as clear as the light of the diya, to some of our farmer brothers," he said.

Agriculture budget has risen by 5 times, over Rs 1.25 lakh crore being spent annually, said PM Modi.

The Centre, which has held 11 rounds of formal dialogue with the farmers, had maintained that the new laws are pro-farmer, while protesters claim they would be left at the mercy of corporations because of the legislations.

The ruling BJP will hope that the decision to repeal the three laws will cancel out the political headwinds it has encounters in Punjab and western Uttar Pradesh, two states which are going to the polls early next year.

The decision will also help former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh in sealing his expected alliance with the BJP for the polls.

Many farmers had been protesting and were encamped at Delhi's borders since November 2020 with a demand that the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, Farmers’ (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 be rolled back and a new law made to guarantee MSP for crops.

(With PTI Inputs)

