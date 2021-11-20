Advertisement
Saturday, Nov 20, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

The Shiv Sena Says Repeal Of Farm Laws Shows Defeat Of Arrogance Of Power

On Friday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who is also the president of the Shiv Sena, had said, "The announcement of repealing the three farm laws underscores the power of a common man in the country. The Union government should hold talks and take other parties into confidence to avoid the afterthoughts and embarrassments like today."

The Shiv Sena Says Repeal Of Farm Laws Shows Defeat Of Arrogance Of Power
| PTI Photo

Trending

The Shiv Sena Says Repeal Of Farm Laws Shows Defeat Of Arrogance Of Power
outlookindia.com
2021-11-20T18:29:15+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 20 Nov 2021, Updated: 20 Nov 2021 6:29 pm

On Saturday, The Shiv Sena described the Centre's announcement to repeal the three contentious farm laws as the "defeat of arrogance of power", and said it was done as the BJP feared a backlash in the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to withdraw the laws is a victory of the farmers' unity, an editorial in party mouthpiece 'Saamana' said, adding that this "wisdom" is a result of the BJP's loss in the recently-held bypolls in 13 states. The prime minister, in an address to the nation on Friday morning, announced the government's decision to repeal the three farm laws, which were at the centre of protests by farmers for the last one year.

"The Union government suppressed the voice of the opposition and got the three farm bills passed in Parliament. The Centre completely ignored the farmers' protests. Supply of water and electricity was snapped at the protest site. During their struggle, the farmers were even labelled as Khalistanis, Pakistanis and terrorists," the Sena said. Despite all this, the farmers did not budge from their demand of the withdrawal of the laws that were in the interest of the private sector and capitalists. As many as 550 farmers died during the protests. A Union minister's son crushed farmers under his vehicle at Lakhimpur Kheri, but PM Modi did not even condole their death, it added.

Related Stories

Anti-Farm Law Protest: A Detailed Account Of The Year Long Agitation That Now Is Inching Towards An End

"But after realising that the farmers won't end their protest and sensing BJP's defeat in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, the Modi government decided to repeal the laws. This is a victory of the farmers' unity," it said. 'Mahabharata' and 'Ramayana' teach us that arrogance ultimately gets crushed, but the fake Hindutvawadis seemed to have forgotten this and launched an attack on truth and justice like Ravana, the ruling party in Maharashtra said. At least in future, the Centre should shun arrogance before bringing such laws, and take the opposition parties into confidence for the welfare of the country, the Sena said as it urged people to stand united against injustice and authoritarianism.

On Friday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who is also the president of the Shiv Sena, had said, "The announcement of repealing the three farm laws underscores the power of a common man in the country. The Union government should hold talks and take other parties into confidence to avoid the afterthoughts and embarrassments like today."

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

Many farmers were encamped at Delhi's borders since November 2020 with a demand that the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 be rolled back and a new law enacted to guarantee the minimum support price (MSP) on crops.

The Centre, which held several rounds of talks with the protesting farmers, had maintained that the laws were pro-farmer, while the protesters claimed that they would be left at the mercy of corporations because of the legislations. 

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Narendra Modi BJP Uddhav Thackeray New Delhi Shiv Sena BJP Farm Laws Farm Laws Withdrawal Agriculture: Farmers Minimum Support Price (MSP) Hindutva Hinduism
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IND vs NZ 2021: Rahul, Rohit Steer India To T20 Series Win

IND vs NZ 2021: Rahul, Rohit Steer India To T20 Series Win

One Battle Won, The War Remains

One Battle Won, The War Remains

Which Side Are You On?

Which Side Are You On?

Singhu Snapshots: Slogans, Sports And Songs

Singhu Snapshots: Slogans, Sports And Songs

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Shailaja Menon, N Sukumar / Adoptive parents share their experiences with adoption in India and its social, cultural and bureaucratic bottlenecks.

Anti-Farm Law Protest: A Detailed Account Of The Year Long Agitation That Now Is Inching Towards An End

Anti-Farm Law Protest: A Detailed Account Of The Year Long Agitation That Now Is Inching Towards An End

Ashutosh Sharma / The farmers had started their agitation against the Modi government’s “agricultural reforms”, saying that the set of controversial laws would benefit private players at their expense.

2nd T20I: Clinical PAK Hammer BAN By 8 Wickets, Take Series

2nd T20I: Clinical PAK Hammer BAN By 8 Wickets, Take Series

Jayanta Oinam / Pakistan chased down a paltry target of 109 runs with relative ease in the 2nd T20I against Bangladesh. The win helps Pakistan take an unassailable 2-0 lead.

Gujarat Emerges As A Fertile Landing Ground For Narcotics Smuggling From Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran

Gujarat Emerges As A Fertile Landing Ground For Narcotics Smuggling From Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran

Haima Deshpande / The NCB sources say that Pakistan’s ISI is using the network of the Dawood gang to smuggle narcotics via Gujarat.

Advertisement