'Terror Funding' Case: NIA Conducting Raids On 12 Places In J&K's Srinagar, Baramulla And Handwara

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday is conducting searches at 12 locations in J&K's Srinagar, Baramulla & Handwara as a follow-up action in the alleged terror funding case, according to ANI.

The sources said the NIA has raided a house of driver of a prominent businessman of the Valley in Allochibaag area of Srinagar. They have also raided same businessman’s relations in Kunzar area of north Kashmir, the sources said.

The raids are taking place a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day address stressed that bullets can't resolve Kashmir problem but embracing Kashmiris will. "Kashmir problem cannot be resolved by bullets or abuses. It can be resolved by embracing Kashmiris," he said.

The sources said those being searched have alleged links to persons being investigated in this case.

The NIA had arrested seven persons on July 24 in the case of alleged funding of terror and subversive activities in the Kashmir Valley to fuel unrest.

The money was being raised to fund separatist and terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir, the NIA had alleged.

The agency had claiming that the accused were waging war against the country and were involved in various offences punishable under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

It had also alleged that the accused were involved in creating unrest by way of anti-India demonstrations and bandhs.

(With PTI Inputs)