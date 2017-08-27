Tej Pratap Yadav's Pledge: I Won't Sleep Or Breathe Till I Tear BJP Apart

Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad's elder son Tej Pratap Singh Yadav on Sunday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying that he won't sleep or breathe unless he tears the saffron party apart.

Tej Pratap, addressing a grand Opposition rally in Patna's Gandhi Maidan, warned the BJP and RSS against perpetrating any kind of communal violence in the state.

"Mother India has four sons-Hindu, Muslim, Sikh and Isaai. We will fight whoever tries to promote communal violence," he said in the rally.

He also took potshots at RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and said that he "wears half pants because he has a half mind."

Earlier on Sunday, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP-led government of trying to "scare" Lalu Yadav by using the Central Bureau of Investigation ( CBI).

Meanwhile, taking a jibe at Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar's recent flip-flop over support to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and dissolution of the Grand Alliance in the state, Tejashwi on Sunday said that the former is a political turncoat and is hungry for power.

Addressing the ' Desh Bachao-Bhajpa Bhagao' rally here, the former deputy chief minister said that there is not even a single person left whom Nitish Kumar has not betrayed ('aisa koi saga nahin, jisey Nitish ne thagaa nahin').

The RJD chief's mega rally 'BJP bhagao, Desh bachao' in Patna's Gandhi Maidan saw participation from the Samajwadi Party leader and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Benerjee, as well as rebel JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav, who is staring at an expulsion from the party for defying orders.

