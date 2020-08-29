August 29, 2020
Sweden's Malmo City Sees Riots After Quran Burning By Far-right Activists

The violence followed the burning of a Quran on Friday afternoon near a predominantly migrant neighbourhood, that was carried out by far-right activists and filmed and posted online.

Associated Press (AP) 29 August 2020
Far-right activists burned a Quran in the southern Swedish city of Malmo, sparking riots and unrest after more than 300 people gathered to protest, police said Saturday.

Rioters set fires and threw objects at police and rescue services Friday night, slightly injuring several police officers and leading to the detention of about 15 people.

The violence followed the burning of a Quran on Friday afternoon near a predominantly migrant neighbourhood, that was carried out by far-right activists and filmed and posted online, according to the TT news agency.

Later, three people were arrested on suspicion of inciting hatred. 

