Swami Agnivesh Attacked In Delhi On His Way To Pay Tribute To Vajpayee

Social activist Swami Agnivesh was attacked outside the BJP headquarters on Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg in New Delhi on Friday when he was on his way to pay tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

In a few videos, a group of people can be seen chasing and attacking Agnivesh. A woman can also be seen raising her slipper at him.

This incident comes days after Agnivesh, a nationally prominent 79-year-old social activist known for his work against bonded labour, was slapped, kicked around and verbally abused in Jharkhand's Pakur town on July 17 by a mob, which he has alleged belonged to BJP-affiliated youth groups who accused him of speaking against Hindus.

Agnivesh was assaulted in Pakur as he had come out after addressing a press conference, where he attacked the BJP government in the state accusing it of "acquiring tribal land by displacing them and giving it to corporate".





