The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
17 August 2018 Last Updated at 1:42 pm National

Swami Agnivesh Attacked In Delhi On His Way To Pay Tribute To Vajpayee

In a few videos, a group of people can be seen chasing and attacking Agnivesh. A woman can also be seen raising her slipper at him

Outlook Web Bureau
Swami Agnivesh Attacked In Delhi On His Way To Pay Tribute To Vajpayee
Swami Agnivesh
PTI File Photo
Swami Agnivesh Attacked In Delhi On His Way To Pay Tribute To Vajpayee
outlookindia.com
2018-08-17T13:42:00+0530

Social activist Swami Agnivesh was attacked outside the BJP headquarters on Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg in New Delhi on Friday when he was on his way to pay tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

In a few videos, a group of people can be seen chasing and attacking Agnivesh. A woman can also be seen raising her slipper at him.

This incident comes days after Agnivesh, a nationally prominent 79-year-old social activist known for his work against bonded labour, was slapped, kicked around and verbally abused in Jharkhand's Pakur town on July 17 by a mob, which he has alleged belonged to BJP-affiliated youth groups who accused him of speaking against Hindus.

Agnivesh was assaulted in Pakur as he had come out after addressing a press conference, where he attacked the BJP government in the state accusing it of "acquiring tribal land by displacing them and giving it to corporate". 


READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Swami Agnivesh New Delhi Jharkhand Attack BJP National News Analysis

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Pakistan's National Assembly To Elect New PM Today
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters