February 02, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Zinedine Zidane Takes Real Madrid Training, Florentino Perez Positive For COVID-19

Zinedine Zidane Takes Real Madrid Training, Florentino Perez Positive For COVID-19

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez tested positive for COVID-19 as head coach Zinedine Zidane was cleared to take training.

Omnisport 02 February 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Zinedine Zidane Takes Real Madrid Training, Florentino Perez Positive For COVID-19
Zinedine Zidane
File Photo
Zinedine Zidane Takes Real Madrid Training, Florentino Perez Positive For COVID-19
outlookindia.com
2021-02-02T21:21:24+05:30

Zinedine Zidane led a Real Madrid training session for the first time since contracting coronavirus, while club president Florentino Perez has tested positive for COVID-19. (More Football News)

Madrid head coach Zidane was forced to undergo a period of self-isolation and has not been in the dugout since the shock 2-1 defeat to Alcoyano in the Copa del Rey two weeks ago.

Since then, Los Blancos have beaten Deportivo Alaves 4-1 and suffered a surprise 2-1 loss against Levante in LaLiga.

Madrid have slipped to third and sit 10 points adrift of leaders Atletico Madrid, who still have a game in hand, but Zidane has a full week to prepare for their next outing against Huesca on Saturday.

Although Zidane was back on the training pitch, Sergio Ramos, Lucas Vazquez, Rodrygo and Federico Valverde were only with the group for part of the session.

Dani Carvajal trained indoors while Nacho Fernandez remained at home after testing positive for COVID-19, a fate shared by Madrid president Perez.

A brief club statement read: "Real Madrid would like to inform that our president Florentino Perez has tested positive in the COVID-19 tests that he periodically undergoes, although he is not showing any symptoms."

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

If Bio-Bubble Gets Too Overbearing, No Shame In Saying That, Says Jofra Archer

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Omnisport Zinedine Zidane Madrid Real Madrid COVID-19 La Liga Football Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos