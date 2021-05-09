May 09, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Zimbabwe Vs Pakistan, 2nd Test, Day 3, Live Cricket Scores: Dominant PAK Look To Wrap Up Series Early

Follow Day 3 updates and live cricket scores of the second Test match between Zimbabwe and Pakistan, being played at Harare Sports Club, Harare

Outlook Web Bureau 09 May 2021
Zimbabwean captain Brendan Taylor walks off the pitch after getting dismissed during the second Test cricket match against Pakistan at Harare Sports Club, Saturday, May, 8, 2021.
AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi
Pakistan strengthened their grip on the second Test against Zimbabwe in Harare after an unbeaten 215 from Abid Ali allowed the tourists to declare on 510/8. And Zimbabwe were quickly reduced to 52/4 in reply by the end of Day 2 as Pakistan closed on a dominant sweep of the two-match series. The touring side, who won the opener by an innings and 116 runs, resumed on 268-4 on Saturday and could not be slowed. It took Zimbabwe 54 balls to remove nightwatchman Sajid Khan (20), installed alongside Abid after a belated flurry of wickets on Friday, although Abid's scoring was only steady as Mohammad Rizwan and Hasan Ali also departed. The arrival of Nauman Ali at the crease prompted a huge partnership of 169 and the duo looked immovable at the close of the second session. Nauman was just seven shy of a maiden century, having been out for a duck in the previous match, and this looming milestone appeared to play into the thinking as Pakistan batted again in the evening. But after Nauman hit the first ball for four, he was stumped from the second and Babar Azam swiftly declared. That left time for the tourists to chase early wickets in the Zimbabwe innings and veteran Test debutant Tabish Khan found joy inside the second over as he trapped Tarisai Musakanda. Kevin Kasuza, captain Brendan Taylor and Milton Shumba also departed before the day was out, with Sajid continuing an enjoyable outing with his first Test wicket. The hosts again face a mountain to climb simply to send Pakistan in to bat for a second time, already with only six wickets remaining and 259 off the follow-on mark of 311.

Live Scorecard | Day 2 Report | Cricket News

