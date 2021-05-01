ZIM Vs PAK, 1st Test, Day 3, Live Cricket Scores: Pakistan Look To Intimidate Zimbabwe With Big Total

After getting dismissed for 176on Day 1, Zimbabwe fought hard to keep their hopes alive against a dominant Pakistan side in the first Test. But the hosts still found themselves conceding 198 runs lead in the first innings as Pakistan reached 374/6 on Day 2. And it looks like the fate of the match is already sealed. On a busy second day at Harare Sports Club, Fawad Alam dominated the proceedings with an unbeaten century (108 155) even as other Pakistan batsmen flirted with big scores. Opener Imran Butt scored a patient 91 off 236, while his partner Abid Ali contributed with a 140-ball 60. Azhar Ali and Mohammad Rizwan hit 36 off 70 and 45 off 106 respectively, but skipper Babar Azam had a rare duck. For the hosts, stand-in skipper Brendan Taylor used six bowlers, with Donald Tiripano leading the pack with three wickets. Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava and Tendai Chisoro got a wicket each. Follow Day 3 updates and live cricket scores of the first Test match between Zimbabwe and Pakistan:

