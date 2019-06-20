Yuvraj Singh Set For Global T20 League In Canada?

Yuvraj Singh has been named as the marquee player for the Toronto Nationals for the upcoming edition of the Global T20 Canada. Yuvraj, who called time on his international career earlier this month, had expressed his desire to play in overseas leagues for "fun".

While Yuvraj, the Man-of-the-Tournament in the 2011 World Cup, has formally written to the BCCI seeking permission to play in foreign T20 leagues, there’s no update on whether the board has accepted his request or not.

"I want to play T20 cricket. At this age I can manage to play some kind of fun cricket. I want to go and enjoy my life. It's been too stressful just thinking about my international career, performing and big tournaments like the IPL," the 37-year-old had said at his retirement event.

The BCCI has barred active players from taking part in overseas T20 leagues and that can be one of the reasons why Yuvraj considered retirement to make himself available for various T20 competitions.

Previously, Virender Sehwag and Zaheer Khan were allowed to be part of the T10 League in the UAE since they'd already retired from all forms of cricket.

Last month, Irfan Pathan became the first India player to be included in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) draft, though he remains an active first-class player and didn’t take prior permission from the BCCI.

The Indian board had withdrawn the NOC given to Yusuf Pathan for participation in the Hong Kong T20 league two years ago.

(With Agency Inputs)