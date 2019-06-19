Yuvraj Singh Formally Writes To BCCI For Permission To Play In Overseas T20 Leagues

﻿
Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh recently announced his retirement from cricket. Now, he has formally asked BCCI for permission to play in overseas T20 leagues.

Outlook Web Bureau 19 June 2019
Yuvraj Singh had stated earlier, that he wants to play in such leagues for "fun".
2019-06-19T09:56:18+0530

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has formally written to BCCI, asking permission to play in overseas T20 leagues. The former Kings XI Punjab player recently retired and has hinted at wanting to play in international T20 leagues for quite sometime.

ALSO READ: Yuvraj Singh, India's 2011 Cricket World Cup Hero, Announces Retirement

He had stated earlier, that he wants to play in such leagues for "fun".

According to PTI, a BCCI source has stated that Yuvi wrote to the board on June 17. 

It is well known that Yuvraj considered retiring as BCCI don't allow active players from participating in T20 leagues outside India. Retirement makes him available for such tournaments.

ALSO READ: Yuvraj Singh Retires: Relive THOSE Breathtaking Six Sixes In An Over Against England In 2007 T20 World Cup – VIDEO

On May 2019, Irfan Pathan became the first Indian cricketer to be a part of the Caribbean Premier League's draft. Although Pathan is still an active first-class cricketer, and didn't take permission from the board. BCCI had also withdrawn Yusuf Pathan's NOC. It was for participation in a Hong Kong T20 competition.

Also, Virender Sehwag and Zaheer Khan were given permission to participate in a T10 league in UAE, after retirement.

(Inputs from PTI)

Outlook VIDEOS

