Yuvraj Singh Formally Writes To BCCI For Permission To Play In Overseas T20 Leagues

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has formally written to BCCI, asking permission to play in overseas T20 leagues. The former Kings XI Punjab player recently retired and has hinted at wanting to play in international T20 leagues for quite sometime.

He had stated earlier, that he wants to play in such leagues for "fun".

According to PTI, a BCCI source has stated that Yuvi wrote to the board on June 17.

It is well known that Yuvraj considered retiring as BCCI don't allow active players from participating in T20 leagues outside India. Retirement makes him available for such tournaments.

On May 2019, Irfan Pathan became the first Indian cricketer to be a part of the Caribbean Premier League's draft. Although Pathan is still an active first-class cricketer, and didn't take permission from the board. BCCI had also withdrawn Yusuf Pathan's NOC. It was for participation in a Hong Kong T20 competition.

Also, Virender Sehwag and Zaheer Khan were given permission to participate in a T10 league in UAE, after retirement.

