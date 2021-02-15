Yuvraj Singh Vs Yuzvendra Chahal: Dalit Activist Wants Cricket World Cup Star Arrested For Casteist Remark

Almost a year after Yuvraj Singh apologised for making "unintentional remarks" during an Instagram live video, a fresh First Information Report (FIR) was filed against the former India all-rounder in Haryana's Hisar district on Sunday. (More Cricket News)

Yuvraj, 39, had landed himself into the eye of the storm on social media following a casteist remark towards Yuzvendra Chahal while having an online conversation with the Rohit Sharma.

"Ye b****i logon ko koi kaam nahi hai Yuzi ko... Yuzi ko dekha kaisa video daala (these people like Yuzi don't have anything to do... did you see what kind of video Yuzi shared)," Yuvraj was heard as saying during his live Instagram chat with Rohit. They were apparently talking about Chahal's TikTok videos.

A Dalit activist in Hisar has filed a police complaint, demanding the arrest of World Cup winner. According to reports, the case has been registered under the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, which aims to prohibit discrimination.

In June last year, an advocate from Hisar had filed a police complaint against the former India all-rounder.

After the controversy, Yuvraj issued a statement, expressing regret.

In a tweet, he wrote: "This is to clarify that I have never believed in any kind of disparity, be it on the basis of caste, colour, creed or gender. I have given and continue to spend my life for the welfare of people. I believe in the dignity of life and respect each individual without exception."

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine