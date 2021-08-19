World Photography Day 2021: India's 10 Memorable Moments From Tokyo Olympics 2020

India's registered its most successful Olympic campaign at Tokyo 2020 with seven medals -- one gold, two silver and four bronze medals. (More Sports News)

On the 2021 World Photograph Day, here's a look at some of the memorable moments, as seen through the lenses:

Neeraj Chopra became the first-ever Indian athlete to win a medal, gold in men's javelin throw, in track and field event. He is also the second Indian to win an individual gold after shooter Abhinav Bindra.

Neeraj Chopra poses during the medal ceremony on August 7, 2021. AP photo.

Saikhom Mirabai Chanu became the second Indian weightlifter to win a medal after Karnam Malleswari. She finished second in the women's 49kg.

Saikhom Mirabai Chanu Saikhom competes in the women's 49kg weightlifting event on July 24, 2021. AP photo.

Ravi Kumar Dahiya became the second Indian wrestler to win an Olympic silver medal. He lost to Zaur Uguev of ROC in the final of men's freestyle 57kg.

Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Zavur Uguev compete during the men's 53kg Freestyle wrestling final match on August 5, 2021. AP photo.

PV Sindhu, the reigning world champion, settled for a bronze medal in the women's singles badminton event. But she became the first Indian woman to win medals at successive Olympic Games.

PV Sindhu hugs her coach Park Tae Sang after winning the women's singles badminton bronze medal match against He Bing Jiao of China on August 1, 2021. AP photo.

Lovlina Borgohain, the first Olympian from Assam, became the second Indian women boxer to win a medal. She lost to eventual gold medalist Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey in the semis of the women's welterweight event.

Lovlina Borgohain reacts after defeating Nien-Chin Chen of Chinese Taipei in their women's welterweight 69kg quarterfinal boxing match on July 30, 2021. AP photo.

After decades of disappointment, the Indian men's hockey team ended the medal drought by defeating Germany in the bronze medal play-off.

India goalkeeper Sreejesh, right, celebrates after making a save as Germany's Benedikt Furk looks on during the men's hockey bronze medal match on August 5, 2021. AP photo.

Bajrang Punia lost to Haji Aliyev of Azerbaijan in the semis of men's freestyle 65kg. But he defeated Daulet Niyazbekov of Kazakhstan to return with a bronze medal.

Bajrang Punia stands on the podium with his bronze medal during the medal ceremony for men's freestyle 65kg wrestling on August 7, 2021. AP photo.

India women's hockey team, making successive Olympic appearances for the first time, came close to winning a medal. They lost to Great Britain in the bronze medal play-off.

India women hockey players console each other after losing to Great Britain on August 6, 2021. PTI photo

Ranked 200th, Aditi Ashok almost produced the shock of the Games. She, however, finished fourth in the women's individual stroke play event with a score of 269 and 15-under par.

Aditi Ashok watches her tee shot on the second hole during the first round of the women's golf event on August 4, 2021, at the Kasumigaseki Country Club. AP photo.

India sent its largest-ever contingent of 126 athletes to the Tokyo Olympic Games, and competed in 18 sports.

An Indian fan watches PV Sindhu's semi-final match against Taiwan's Tai Tzu-Ying on July 31, 2021. AP photo.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine