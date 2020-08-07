The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday postponed Women's ODI World Cup until 2022 due to coronavirus pandemic. The decision was taken ICC's all-powerful board meeting.

The tournament was originally scheduled to be held in New Zealand between February 6 and March, next year.

But the format of the postponed tournament will remain as it was for 2021.

Five teams have already qualified for the mega event and that will stand for 2022.

The qualification event to determine the final three teams was scheduled to be held in Sri Lanka in July 2020, but this was also postponed due to COVID-19.

It will be now be held in 2021.

“We have taken the decision to move the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup to give players from every competing nation, the best opportunity to be ready for the world’s biggest stage and there is still a global qualifier to complete to decide the final three teams," ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney said.

Meanwhile, the Men's T20 World Cup schedules for the next two editions have also been confirmed.

India retained the 2021 edition while Australia will hold it in 2022.