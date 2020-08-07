Massive T20 World Cup Updates: India Retains 2021 Edition, Australia Agrees To Host In 2022

During the International Cricket Council (ICC) board meeting on Friday, India and Australia have agreed to host the men's T20 World Cups in 2021 and 2022 respectively.

The ICC World T20 which was scheduled to be held in Australia from October 18 this year was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, thus impacting future events.

The 2021 event will be hosted in India between October-November, with the final scheduled on November 14. Australia, which was originally meant to host the 2020 edition, will now host the tournament in 2022 between October-November with the final scheduled for November 13.

"The International Cricket Council (ICC) today confirmed that the T20 World Cup 2020 that was postponed due to COVID-19 will be held in Australia in 2022. India will host the T20 World Cup 2021 as planned," the ICC stated in a press release.

READ: Women's ODI World Cup Postponed Until 2022

In another significant decision, the ICC has postponed the 2021 women's ODI World Cup, scheduled in New Zealand between February 6 and March 7, to 2022. This is the second global cricket event to be postponed due to coronavirus pandemic.

The format of the 2021 T20 World Cup will remain as it was for 2020 and all teams that qualified for that event will now participate in India in 2021.

A new qualification process will be started for the 2022 edition in Australia.

"BCCI were never keen to host the 2022 event which would have meant that they had to host back to back ICC events including the 50-over World Cup in 2023. That wasn't a viable option," an ICC Board member told PTI on conditions of anonymity.