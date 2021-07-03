July 03, 2021
Wimbledon 2021: Sania Mirza, Bethanie Mattek-Sands Out Of Women's Doubles

Wimbledon 2021: Sania Mirza, Bethanie Mattek-Sands Out Of Women's Doubles

Mirza, who has returned to grass court Grand Slam after three years, and Mattek-Sands lost 4-6 3-6 to the Russian pair of Elena Vesnina and Veronika Kudermetova

PTI 03 July 2021, Last Updated at 9:41 pm
Sania Mirza is still alive in the tournament as she will play in the mixed doubles second round with compatriot Rohan Bopanna.
Indian star Sania Mirza and her American partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands on Saturday bowed out of the women's doubles event at the Wimbledon Championships following a straight-set defeat, in London. (More Tennis News)

Mirza, who has returned to grass court Grand Slam after three years, and Mattek-Sands lost 4-6 3-6 to the Russian pair of Elena Vesnina and Veronika Kudermetova in one hour and 28 minutes.

Mirza is still alive in the tournament as she will play in the mixed doubles second round with compatriot Rohan Bopanna.

