WI Vs PAK, 2nd Test: Records Galore As Shaheen Afridi Claims Maiden 10-wicket Haul In Pakistan's Big Win

Pakistan's unbeaten run in Test series against West Indies continued as Babar Azam & Co finished their 2021 Caribbean tour with a 109-run victory in the second and final match at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica.

And one of the stars of the match was 21-year-old pacer Shaheen Afridi, who claimed his maiden ten-wicket haul in the match to help Pakistan dismissed the Windies twice -- 150 and 219. In the first innings, Afridi registered figures of 6/51 in 17.3 overs and followed it up with 4/43 in 17.2.

Fittingly, he took the final wicket in Jamaica, where they had lost the first match by one wicket. He won both the man of the man and man of the series awards. He also took eight wickets in the series opener.

In the process, he became the third-youngest pacer in the 21st century to take a ten-wicket Test match haul after Irfan Pathan of Indian and Kagiso Rabada of South Africa. He is the fourth-youngest Pakistani pacer to do so after Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and Mohammad Zahid.

He is also the first visiting bowler with a ten-wicket match haul in Tests in the West Indies since Ishant Sharma in 2011.

His 18 wickets are the joint second-most in a two-match Test series for Pakistan, and also the joint third-highest by any pacer in a two-match series.

By the way, Pakistan are undefeated in seven consecutive Test series against West Indies.

