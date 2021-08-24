WI Vs PAK, 2nd Test, Day 5, Live Cricket Scores: Pakistan Chase Series-levelling Win Against West Indies

August 24, 2021
Catch Day 5 live updates and cricket scores of the second Test match between West Indies and Pakistan. WI lead series 1-0

Outlook Web Bureau 24 August 2021
Pakistan haven't lost a Test series against the West Indies in over two decades.
The finale is here. Weather permitting, a minimum of 90 overs will decide the winners of a second Test cricket match between West Indies and Pakistan at the historic Sabina Park, Kingston in Jamaica tonight (India time). After the thrilling one-wicket win in the series opener, the Windies now find themselves staring at defeat. But nothing is certain in cricket. But Pakistan, who haven't lost a Test series against the Windies in more than two decades, are confident of taking the remaining wickets to keep that run alive. Chasing a target of 329 runs, Windies were 49/1 at the close of play on Day 4 with Kraigg Brathwaite and nightwatchman Alzarri Joseph unbeaten on 17 and 8 runs respectively. Heroes of the match so far are Shaheen Afridi and Fawad Alam. Windies need a hero of their own if they were to avoid defeat or even chase an unlikely win. For Pakistan, a win will help them level Windies in the ICC World Test Championship points table. Catch Day 5 live updates and cricket scores of the second WI vs PAK Test match here:

Day 4 Report | Live Scorecard | Live Streaming | News | News

