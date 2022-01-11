Advertisement
Tuesday, Jan 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

WI Vs IRE Second ODI Postponed After Two New COVID Cases In Ireland Camp

A total of five Ireland players are in isolation at present. Paul Stirling, Simi Singh and Ben White had earlier tested positive for the virus and missed the first ODI.

WI Vs IRE Second ODI Postponed After Two New COVID Cases In Ireland Camp
The third ODI of the series between West Indies and Ireland is scheduled to take place on Friday. | Photo: Cricket West Indies

Trending

WI Vs IRE Second ODI Postponed After Two New COVID Cases In Ireland Camp
outlookindia.com
2022-01-11T14:38:36+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 11 Jan 2022, Updated: 11 Jan 2022 2:38 pm

The West Indies and Ireland have postponed their second One-Day cricket international scheduled on Tuesday. (More Cricket News)

Ireland was too depleted to play after two more positive coronavirus cases in camp plus two players becoming injured, Cricket West Indies and Cricket Ireland said in a joint statement on Monday.

No names were mentioned, but the Irish have five players in total isolating. Paul Stirling, Simi Singh and Ben White tested positive last week and missed the first ODI on Saturday, when the host won by 24 runs.

The boards were reviewing the schedule and hoping to complete the ODI series. The third and last match is scheduled for Friday. A one-off Twenty20 was down for Sunday. All are at Sabina Park in Kingston.

Ireland's tour of the United States and West Indies has been badly disrupted.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

A three-ODI series against the US from December 26-30 was cancelled after virus cases, initially, among the match officials. A member of the Ireland staff and several US players tested positive before the second ODI. Cases spread and both teams came to be considered close contacts, forcing the series to be called off.

"Cricket West Indies (CWI) and Cricket Ireland (CI) issued a joint statement after two further positive COVID-19 cases were reported in the Ireland camp following recent testing, and two players being ruled out due to injury, resulting in Ireland having a severely depleted squad.

The second One-Day International scheduled for Sabina Park on Tuesday, January 11 has therefore been postponed," the joint statement read.

"CWI and CI are in discussions to review the match schedule and are working to explore all possibilities for the series to be completed."

The five members of the Ireland team who have returned positive COVID-19 results remain in isolation under the care and supervision of the medical teams.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Kingston (Jamaica) Cricket Ireland cricket team West Indies Cricket Team Cricket Windies COVID 19 Coronavirus ICC (International Cricket Council) Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

AFC Women's Asian Cup: India Announce 23-member Squad, Ngangom Bala Devi Misses Out

AFC Women's Asian Cup: India Announce 23-member Squad, Ngangom Bala Devi Misses Out

Australian Open 2022: Novak Djokovic Confirmed As No.1 Seed After Court Battle

Chris Morris, South African All-rounder, Announces Retirement From All Forms Of Cricket

IPL: Tata Group, Not Dream11, To Replace Vivo As Indian Premier League T20 Title Sponsors

Happy Birthday, Rahul Dravid; India's Cricket Legend Turns 49

Decoding The Politics Behind Novak Djokovic’s Visa Battle With Australian Government

NZ Vs BAN: New Zealand Beat Bangladesh In Ross Taylor’s Farewell Test To Level Series

Novak Djokovic Saga: Australian, Serbian Leaders Discuss World No.1 Tennis Star's Visa Issue

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Trent Boult In 300-Club As New Zealand Rout Bangladesh To Tie Series

Trent Boult In 300-Club As New Zealand Rout Bangladesh To Tie Series

Blaze Of Sorrow

Blaze Of Sorrow

New Zealand Give Memorable Farewell To Ross Taylor

New Zealand Give Memorable Farewell To Ross Taylor

Golden Globes 2022: Best Of The Golden Globe Red Carpet

Golden Globes 2022: Best Of The Golden Globe Red Carpet

Advertisement

More from Sports

Analysis: Still Plenty Of Questions For World No.1 Novak Djokovic To Answer

Analysis: Still Plenty Of Questions For World No.1 Novak Djokovic To Answer

FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup Rescheduled To April 2022, Indoor World Cup Cancelled

FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup Rescheduled To April 2022, Indoor World Cup Cancelled

Barcelona’s Samuel Umtiti Takes Salary Cut, Allows La Liga Giants To Register Ferran Torres

Barcelona’s Samuel Umtiti Takes Salary Cut, Allows La Liga Giants To Register Ferran Torres

How Porn Added Flavour To Novak Djokovic's Australian Open Visa Controversy

How Porn Added Flavour To Novak Djokovic's Australian Open Visa Controversy

Read More from Outlook

Time Of The Living Dead: How Zombie Films Have Dealt With Apocalypse

Time Of The Living Dead: How Zombie Films Have Dealt With Apocalypse

Jai Arjun Singh / There is a long-standing connection between zombies and pandemics in horror lore, but there isn’t always a definite answer to the question: which came first?

How Crypto Fear and Greed Index Reflects The Market Sentiment: All You Need to Know

How Crypto Fear and Greed Index Reflects The Market Sentiment: All You Need to Know

Harsh Kumar / Crypto Fear and Greed Index measure the sentiment of the cryptocurrency market. While it is an indicator of the overall market sentiment, an investing decision has to be based on several other inputs.

Decoding The Politics Behind Novak Djokovic’s Visa Battle With Australian Government

Decoding The Politics Behind Novak Djokovic’s Visa Battle With Australian Government

Ankit Kumar Singh / Current Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison seems to be gaining political mileage by denying the world's No.1 tennis player Novak Djokovic entry in the first Grand Slam of the year.

Covid-19 Spike In Delhi But Demand For Oxygen Support Low: Top Covid Hospitals

Covid-19 Spike In Delhi But Demand For Oxygen Support Low: Top Covid Hospitals

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital in Delhi, which is one of India’s biggest hospitals for dedicated facilities for Covid-19 patients, hasn’t received a single Omicron-confirmed patient to date which required oxygen support.

Advertisement