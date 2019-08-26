﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  WI Vs IND, 1st Test: Record-Breaking Jasprit Bumrah's Devastating Spell Reduces West Indies To Ashes – WATCH

WI Vs IND, 1st Test: Record-Breaking Jasprit Bumrah's Devastating Spell Reduces West Indies To Ashes – WATCH

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah rocked the West Indies batting line-up in the fourth innings of the first Test at North Sound, Antigua on Sunday with his devastating spell

Outlook Web Bureau 26 August 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
WI Vs IND, 1st Test: Record-Breaking Jasprit Bumrah's Devastating Spell Reduces West Indies To Ashes – WATCH
India's Jasprit Bumrah looks at West Indies' Shai Hope after dismissing him during day four of the first Test cricket match at the Sir Vivian Richards cricket ground in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019.
AP Photo
WI Vs IND, 1st Test: Record-Breaking Jasprit Bumrah's Devastating Spell Reduces West Indies To Ashes – WATCH
outlookindia.com
2019-08-26T02:03:01+0530

In a devastating spell of pace bowling, prodigious Jasprit Bumrah on Sunday destroyed the West Indies batting line-up to help India win the first Test by 318 runs at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua on Sunday.

Highlights | Scorecard | Cricket News

On Day 4 of the first Test, India declared their second innings at 343/7, thus setting a mammoth target of 419 runs. Ajinkya Rahane hit his 10th century in the longest format of the game, but Hanuma Vihari missed out on the opportunity to compile a Test hundred by seven runs.

Then arrived Bumrah. The 25-year-old from Ahmedabad rocked the Windies top-order, claiming his fourth five-wicket haul. He took just 6.1 overs to complete the fifer, and in the process, he became the first Indian bowler to do so in Australia, England, South Africa and the Windies.

In fact, he is the first-ever bowler from Asia to take five-wicket hauls in these four countries. And he has managed to achieve this feat (which legends like Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Kapil Dev, Muttiah Muralitharan, Anil Kumble, etc could not do) in each of his first tours.

Watch a couple of his unplayable deliveries here:

Four of his victims – John Campbell, Darren Bravo, Shai Hope and Jason Holder were clean-bowled – a feat no Indian pacer has managed to do so in a Test innings.

He was brilliantly supported by senior pros, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami, claiming three and two wickets respectively.

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Jasprit Bumrah Waqar Younis Wasim Akram Anil Kumble Muttiah Muralitharan Ishant Sharma Mohammed Shami Antigua Cricket India Vs West Indies India's tour of West Indies 2019 ICC World Test Championship Indian Cricket Team West Indies Cricket Team Cricket Video Sports
Next Story : EPL, Gameweek 3 Review: Liverpool Set Pace; Frank Lampard Gets First Win Even As Crystal Palace Shock Manchester United
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters