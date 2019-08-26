In a devastating spell of pace bowling, prodigious Jasprit Bumrah on Sunday destroyed the West Indies batting line-up to help India win the first Test by 318 runs at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua on Sunday.

Highlights | Scorecard | Cricket News

On Day 4 of the first Test, India declared their second innings at 343/7, thus setting a mammoth target of 419 runs. Ajinkya Rahane hit his 10th century in the longest format of the game, but Hanuma Vihari missed out on the opportunity to compile a Test hundred by seven runs.

Then arrived Bumrah. The 25-year-old from Ahmedabad rocked the Windies top-order, claiming his fourth five-wicket haul. He took just 6.1 overs to complete the fifer, and in the process, he became the first Indian bowler to do so in Australia, England, South Africa and the Windies.

In fact, he is the first-ever bowler from Asia to take five-wicket hauls in these four countries. And he has managed to achieve this feat (which legends like Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Kapil Dev, Muttiah Muralitharan, Anil Kumble, etc could not do) in each of his first tours.

Watch a couple of his unplayable deliveries here:

Wtf? ðÂÂ¤­ðÂÂ¤­, Bumrah is smiling at him.

He's like "you can't play that,buddy." ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/dd5KCWgLUw — Live-love-Laugh (@14_saiteja) August 25, 2019

Four of his victims – John Campbell, Darren Bravo, Shai Hope and Jason Holder were clean-bowled – a feat no Indian pacer has managed to do so in a Test innings.

He was brilliantly supported by senior pros, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami, claiming three and two wickets respectively.