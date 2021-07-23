July 23, 2021
WI Vs AUS, 2nd ODI: West Indies, Australia Cricket Match Postponed After Positive COVID-19 Test

In the event of a positive test, the series protocols specify both teams and match officials return immediately to their hotel and be retested

Agencies 23 July 2021, Last Updated at 11:01 am
This decision was taken after the toss at Kensington Oval once the result was known.
The second one-day international between the West Indies and Australia was postponed after a staff member of the host side tested positive for the coronavirus. (More Cricket News)

The person was not named by Cricket West Indies.

In the event of a positive test, the series protocols specify both teams and match officials return immediately to their hotel and be retested. They remain in isolation depending on the results of the tests.

“A decision on when the match will be replayed will be made at a later date once all the test results are confirmed,” CWI said on Thursday.

The third and last day-night match is scheduled for Saturday.

The toss for the second ODI was won by Australia, which chose to bat first at Kensington Oval.

Australia won the first ODI on Tuesday by 133 runs.

(AP)

