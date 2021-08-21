West Indies Vs Pakistan, 2nd Test, Day 2, Live Cricket Scores: PAK Eye Big Total

August 21, 2021
Follow Day 2 live cricket scores of the 2nd West Indies vs Pakistan Test match, being played at Kingston, Jamaica here. Windies lead series 1-0

Outlook Web Bureau 21 August 2021, Last Updated at 7:10 pm
Pakistan fought back from 2/3 to finish at 212/4 at stumps on Day 1. West Indies lead the two-match Test series 1-0. Catch live scores here
Skipper Babar Azam and Fawad Alam rescued Pakistan out of deep trouble ensuring that by stumps on Day 1 were in a good position in their second Test against hosts West Indies in Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica on Saturday. While Azam scored 75 and was caught by Jason Holder of Kemar Roach, Fawad Alam had to retire hurt on 76 because of cramps. Pakistan will hope that on Day 2, Mohammad Rizwan (22) and Faheem Ashraf (23) carry the team to a big score, while West Indies will be hoping for another burst from their pacer, similar to Day 1, wherein the visitors were reduced to 2/3 in 3.5 overs. Follow Day 2 live cricket scores of the 2nd West Indies vs Pakistan Test match here.
Day 1 Report | Live Scorecard | Live Streaming | News

