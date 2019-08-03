West Indies Vs India: Virat Kohli Excites Cricket Fans In Florida Ahead Of T20I Clash – WATCH

Ahead of India national cricket team's T20I clash Vs West Indies at Florida, captain Virat Kohli met fans during his side's practice session in Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground on August 2. Patient fans got a chance to interact with their idol, who signed autographs for them too.

(IND VS WI LIVE STREAMING | PREVIEW | CRICKET NEWS)

Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) official Twitter handle shared a video showing Kohli with fans. The post was captioned as, "Skipper Virat Kohli does know how to bring smiles and joy to the fans #TeamIndia".

ALSO READ: West Indies Vs India: Carlos Brathwaite Defends 'Injured' Andre Russell Despite Continued Global T20 Involvement

Fans also clicked selfies with him.

Skipper @imVkohli does know how to bring smiles and joy to the fans ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/lqrAUaCODY — BCCI (@BCCI) August 1, 2019

India face West Indies on August 3, as part of the three-match T20I series. It will be followed by three ODIs and two Tests.