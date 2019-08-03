﻿
West Indies Vs India: Virat Kohli Excites Cricket Fans In Florida Ahead Of T20I Clash – WATCH

India national cricket team captain Virat Kohli met fans ahead of his side's West Indies T20I clash on August 3, at Florida's Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground. He interacted with them, clicked selfies, and signed autographs.

Outlook Web Bureau 03 August 2019
India face West Indies on August 3, as part of the three-match T20I series. It will be followed by three ODIs and two Tests.
2019-08-03T12:00:40+0530

Ahead of India national cricket team's T20I clash Vs West Indies at Florida, captain Virat Kohli met fans during his side's practice session in Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground on August 2. Patient fans got a chance to interact with their idol, who signed autographs for them too.

(IND VS WI LIVE STREAMING | PREVIEW | CRICKET NEWS)

Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) official Twitter handle shared a video showing Kohli with fans. The post was captioned as, "Skipper Virat Kohli does know how to bring smiles and joy to the fans #TeamIndia".

ALSO READ: West Indies Vs India: Carlos Brathwaite Defends 'Injured' Andre Russell Despite Continued Global T20 Involvement

Fans also clicked selfies with him.

India face West Indies on August 3, as part of the three-match T20I series. It will be followed by three ODIs and two Tests.

Next Story : Live Updates: Outlook Poshan Awards 2019
or just type initial letters