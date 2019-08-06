Having already taken a 2-0 lead, India (IND) will be aiming to complete a clean sweep when they face West Indies (WI) in the third and final T20 in Guyana today. India, led by Virat Kohli, won the first contest of the series on Saturday (August 3) by four wickets before completing a 22-run victory in the rain-marred second tie. Both matches were held in Lauderhill, Florida. After today’s game, both the teams will face-off in a three-match ODI series, which begins Thursday (August 8). Get live updates and live cricket score of West Indies vs India, 3rd T20 here (LIVE SCORECARD | CRICKET NEWS)

20:31 hrs IST: The inspection is on. We should have an update soon.

An inspection will take place at 11 AM local (20:30 IST)

20:01 hrs IST: Rohit Sharma and Carlos Brathwaite are having a chat with the umpires. Looks like Virat Kohli will be rested. Stay tuned for further updates.

Daren Ganga: "The outfield looks good around the 30-yard circle. Water content in the outfield outside the 30-yard circle is higher. Little bit of concern is the wind with dark clouds looming."

19:24 hrs IST: GOOD NEWS - It has stopped raining. The sun is out. Covers are being removed. We'll have a delayed start due to wet outfield.

19:10 hrs IST: It's raining currently in Guyana. The start could be delayed.

DO YOU KNOW? The highest team total at the Providence Stadium, Guyana is 191/5.

It is the end of an era for Dale Steyn in the Test arena but there have been no shortage of magic moments from the South Africa great. The paceman has opted to call it a day in the five-day format in order to prolong his career and retires as the Proteas' all-time leading Test wicket-taker on 439.

While the past few years of his career have been injury-hit, in his pomp Steyn was among the most dangerous quicks in the world. Here’s a look back at some of his very best Test performances for South Africa.

WEATHER UPDATE - Thunderstorms are forecast in Georgetown, Guyana just before start of play.

18:20 hrs IST: WHAT THEY SAID -

Virat Kohli (India captain): "Starting with the new ball, the way [Washington] Sundar has bowled against guys who come hard at the ball, he's done a tremendous job."



Rovman Powell (Windies batsman): "We think this Indian team is beatable and it's just for us to string together good performances to show people that."



18:11 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to Outlook's live coverage of the third and final T20 between West Indies and India. Promises to be an exciting contest!

The T20 series pocketed, India will be looking to experiment with their line-up. KL Rahul could be drafted into the playing XI in place of Rishabh Pant, who managed scores of 4 and 0 in the first two matches.

For Shikhar Dhawan, it's his first series after missing the World Cup due to a thumb fracture and since he has not scored many runs in the first two matches (1 and 23), he will be eager to get some before the ODIs and Tests.

Leg-spinner Rahul Chahar could make his debut. Deepak Chahar, cousin of Rahul, is likely to get a game ahead of either Bhuvneshwar Kumar or Navdeep Saini.

For defending World T20 champions West Indies, putting up a strong performance remains a challenge. Considered a force in the shortest format, they have not lived up to their reputation.

The likes of Evin Lewis, Kieron Pollard and skipper Carlos Brathwaite are due a big knock.

If they can register a win today, it will be a confidence booster for the side ahead of the ODIs and Tests.