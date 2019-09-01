﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Live Cricket Score, West Indies Vs India, 2nd Test, Day 3: Jasprit Bumrah Aims To Continue Domination, WI Trail By 329 Runs

Live Cricket Score, West Indies Vs India, 2nd Test, Day 3: Jasprit Bumrah Aims To Continue Domination, WI Trail By 329 Runs

West Indies batsmen couldn't find a way to deal with Jasprit Bumrah, who blazed past their batting order on Day 2 of the second Test Vs India at Sabina Park. The hosts finished at 87/7 at stumps and will be hoping to reduce their opponent's lead. Catch live updates and live cricket score of West Indies vs India, 2nd Test, Day 3 at Kingston here

Outlook Web Bureau 01 September 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Live Cricket Score, West Indies Vs India, 2nd Test, Day 3: Jasprit Bumrah Aims To Continue Domination, WI Trail By 329 Runs
Jasprit Bumrah registered five wickets on Day 2.
AP
Live Cricket Score, West Indies Vs India, 2nd Test, Day 3: Jasprit Bumrah Aims To Continue Domination, WI Trail By 329 Runs
outlookindia.com
2019-09-01T18:03:27+0530

Jasprit Bumrah blazed past Windies batting order on Day 2 of the second Test match, between India and West Indies in Kingston's Sabina Park. The bowler became the third Indian to register a hat-trick in five-day cricket after Hanuma Vihari notched his maiden ton to take the Men in Blue to a commanding position against their Caribbean opponents. In his lethal spell, Bumrah notched five wickets, out of which three came in successive balls in the ninth over leaving Windies loitering at 87 for seven at stumps. West Indies still trail India by 329 runs with three full days play remaining. Get live updates and live cricket score of West Indies vs India, 2nd Test, Day 3 here.

(SCORECARD | DAY 2 REPORT | DAY 2 HIGHLIGHTS | CRICKET NEWS)

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Cricket India national cricket team West Indies national cricket team Sports
Next Story : 'Not Even One Employee Shall Be Removed': Nirmala Sitharaman Allays Fears Of Job Loss After Merger Of Banks
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Sports
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters