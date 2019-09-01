Jasprit Bumrah blazed past Windies batting order on Day 2 of the second Test match, between India and West Indies in Kingston's Sabina Park. The bowler became the third Indian to register a hat-trick in five-day cricket after Hanuma Vihari notched his maiden ton to take the Men in Blue to a commanding position against their Caribbean opponents. In his lethal spell, Bumrah notched five wickets, out of which three came in successive balls in the ninth over leaving Windies loitering at 87 for seven at stumps. West Indies still trail India by 329 runs with three full days play remaining. Get live updates and live cricket score of West Indies vs India, 2nd Test, Day 3 here.

(SCORECARD | DAY 2 REPORT | DAY 2 HIGHLIGHTS | CRICKET NEWS)